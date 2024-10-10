SA security industry flocks to drones

Image by Microsoft Bing Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

The integration of drone technology into security operations has revolutionised the way organisations approach surveillance and threat detection, with these unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) offering unparalleled advantages and efficiencies.

For instance, drones offer benefits like rapid deployment, real-time data transmission and the ability to cover vast areas quickly and efficiently. These capabilities make drones an invaluable asset for enhancing traditional security measures, including perimeter protection, event monitoring, crowd control and emergency response.

Heico Kühn, chief operating officer of UAV & Drone Solutions (UDS), says that South Africa has a rich legacy of using drones for security purposes.

Drones saw a huge uptake in the private sector security space after the South Africa Civil Aviation Authority started issuing commercial drone pilot licences in 2015. The bulk of commercial drones in the country are currently used for security and surveillance.

“Most of these drones are used for mine security applications,” says Kühn. “Mines typically struggle with illegal mining activity and mining sites normally house equipment that contain copper, steel and diesel and therefore experience a lot of theft.

“To combat this, most mines have deployed drones for perimeter surveillance and as a reaction tool that can guide ground forces to any suspects that have been spotted from the air.”

Kühn says that drones are also extensively used by state-owned enterprises (SOEs), such as rail and pipeline infrastructure, to secure their assets, which is often targeted by copper thieves and sophisticated crime syndicates. While physically patrolling such vast networks is very expensive, drones have proven to be very valuable for these SOEs.

“Arrests are made weekly with the help of drones across many parts of the country. These arrests often come with lengthy prison sentences as the crimes occur on critical national infrastructure.”

Kopano Tholo, drone expert at ITOO Special Risks, agrees that the rapid uptake of drones in the security sector has been driven by their versatility and cost-effectiveness. He says that drones have quickly found applications in private sector security due to their ability to provide aerial surveillance and gather real-time data.

“This shift has also been facilitated by advancements in drone technology, making them more accessible and easier to operate,” he says. “As a result, security agencies, private companies and even individuals are increasingly adopting drones to enhance their security measures.”

Research firm Industry ARC reveals that South Africa’s small drone market is experiencing rapid growth and is expected to reach R2.4-billion by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 22.35% from 2020 to 2025. According to Statista, revenue in the drone market in the rest of Africa will amount to R843-million in 2024, with a projected compound annual growth rate of 5.01% between 2024 and 2028.

As the use of drones becomes more widespread, the importance of obtaining drone insurance cannot be overstated, says Tholo. For drone operators and owners, insurance provides a crucial safety net against a host of risks associated with drone operations.

“These risks include potential damage to the drone itself, liability for injuries or property damage caused by the drone, and even legal expenses arising from accidents or regulatory violations. Without adequate insurance coverage, drone operators could face significant financial burdens in the event of an incident.

“One of the main reasons to secure drone insurance is to protect against third-party liability. Drones, especially those used in populated areas or for commercial purposes, can inadvertently damage property or injure people. For instance, a drone might crash into a building, vehicle or person, leading to costly repairs or medical bills.”

Liability insurance covers these expenses, ensuring that drone operators are not personally liable for damages. This protection is particularly important for commercial drone operators, who may face higher risks due to the nature and frequency of their operations.

