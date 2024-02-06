Line Friends jump into PUBG

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

New companions and cosmetics are available in the battle royale mobile game.

The mobile version of the battle royale game Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG Mobile) has partnered with messenger app Line to bring Line Friends-themed companions, items, and sets to the game. The event is live now and runs until 3 March 2024.

A new Royale Pass event Prize Path has been introduced, wherein players can unlock missions and earn points for the Line Friends rewards, The event is themed around the Chinese New Year, Year of the Dragon.

This is the second collaboration between PUBG Mobile and Line Friends, with the previous one occurring in 2021, which brought themed limited-time events and challenges.

PUBG Mobile is derived from PUBG: Battlegrounds, featuring a scenario where 100 players parachute onto a remote island. Subsequently, players scavenge for weapons, vehicles, and supplies while engaging in battles within a progressively shrinking play zone. It is freely available on select app stores.

Line Friends was established as stickers for the Line messenger app in 2011. However, it has evolved into a global character brand, which features characters like Brown, Cony, and Sally.