Newsrooms get free digital check-up

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An online assessment helps South African newsrooms identify gaps in revenue, audience engagement and security, writes JASON BANNIER.

Independent news publishers in South Africa can now assess their digital capabilities through a free online tool designed to identify weaknesses, improve operations and guide future investment.

The Digital Transformation Assessment (DTA) takes about an hour to complete. RNTC, the training centre of media development organisation RNW Media, recommends that two to four staff members work through the questions together. The assessment covers how publishers produce and distribute news online, reach readers, generate income, manage staff and protect their digital systems.

Each publisher receives a personalised report identifying strengths, areas for improvement and priorities for further development. The findings can help newsrooms plan future investments and determine where additional training is needed.

The Digital News Transformation Fund (DNTF) has partnered with RNW Media to make the assessment available free of charge to independent publishers, including the fund’s 43 grantees.

Google and the Association of Independent Publishers (AIP) are partners in the DNTF, which is administered by Tshikululu Social Investments. The initiative supports smaller local and independent news publishers in South Africa through digital development, innovation and sustainability programmes.

“Independent publishers are working hard to adapt to a changing media environment, often with limited resources,” says Leanne Kunz, head of the DNTF. “This assessment gives them an opportunity to look at their progress, identify what needs attention and make informed decisions about their next steps.”

Publishers can participate voluntarily, without affecting their DNTF grants or funding conditions. Individual responses remain confidential and are not shared with the fund or third parties. Anonymised, aggregated findings may be used for research.

Boris van Westering, Digital Transformation lead at RNW Media, says: “The assessment is designed to encourage practical conversations within newsrooms about digital transformation. It gives teams a clearer picture of where they stand and helps them agree on what matters most.”

* Learn more about the DTA and access the assessment on the website here .

* Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and deputy editor of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky at @jas2bann.