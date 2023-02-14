Stream of the Day
Champions League is back!
Catch the action live on Showmax Pro, courtesy of SuperSport, for the next week.
It’s the Round of 16 in the European Champion’s League, and all the first leg matches are being screened live on Showmax Pro, courtesy of SuperSport, for the next week.
Missed PSG vs Bayern Munich and AC Milan vs Tottenham Hostspurs last night? You can still catch the following matches live:
14 February 2022, 22:00 SA time
Club Brugge vs Benfica
Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea
21 February 2022, 22:00 SA time
Liverpool vs Real madrid
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli
22 February 2022, 22:00 SA time
RB Leipzig vs Manchester City
Inter Milan vs Porto
The second leg will be played from 7 March 2022.