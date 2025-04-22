Image by ChatGPT, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

New data from Brand Finance reveals brand value recovery across the sector as international travel demand jumps.

Delta has retained its title of the world’s most valuable airline brand for the seventh year running, according to a new report from global brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance. It edged out United Airlines into second place.

No African airlines featured in the top 50.

Now in its 15th year, the report ranks the world’s most valuable and strongest airline brands. This year’s research spans 30 markets, includes insights from over 30,000 respondents, and evaluates 124 brands.

According to Brand Finance research, Delta’s brand value increased by 38% to US$14.9-billion, driven by strong financial performance, premium revenue growth, and continued investments in customer experience and sustainability. United came in at $12.3-billion

Malaysia Airlines recorded the fastest brand value growth in the ranking, soaring 209% to $607-million. After a ten-year absence from the table, the airline returns to 45th place following a remarkable turnaround centred on fleet modernisation, operational efficiency, and international expansion. Meanwhile, Saudia grew its brand value by 34%to reach $1.1-billion, passing the billion dollar mark for the first time and becoming the fastest-growing airline brand in the Middle East.

The combined brand value of the world’s top 50 airlines surged by 29% year-on-year to $132.4-billion, reflecting the continued recovery of global aviation. As demand for long-haul and premium leisure travel outpaces budget options, full-service carriers (FSCs) are outperforming low-cost competitors in both growth and value share.

Regionally, North America continues to lead, contributing over 40% of total airline brand value. However, Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, powered by Chinese carriers and increasing international demand.

“Airlines are capitalising on the rebound in international mobility,” says Savio D’Souza, senior director of Brand Finance. “This growth is being driven by shifting consumer preferences: premium and loyalty revenue streams now account for over half of total income at leading carriers like Delta.

“As demand accelerates for high-quality, long-haul travel experiences, brands that deliver reliability and service excellence are pulling ahead of the competition. However, this momentum is not without potential challenges.

“Economic uncertainty, including the impact of new tariffs and operational challenges like delayed jet deliveries, could dampen expansion plans and brand growth. The months ahead will be a test of how airline brands balance ambition and resilience.”

Southwest Airlines is the world’s strongest airline brand, earning a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 91.1/100. According to Brand Finance research, the US low-cost giant scores highly for reputation, recommendation, and customer loyalty. ANA leads among full-service carriers, with a BSI score of 86.2/100, bolstered by strong performance in its home market of Japan.

Heathrow Airport retains its position as the most valuable airport brand globally, while Singapore’s Changi Airport remains the strongest, with airports also benefiting from growing passenger volumes and infrastructure investment. The total brand value of the top 25 airport brands rose 16% year-on-year – a nearly 60% rebound since 2021.

Brand value is understood as the net economic benefit that a brand owner would achieve by licensing the brand in the open market. Brand strength is the efficacy of a brand’s performance on intangible measures relative to its competitors. The full ranking, additional insights, charts, more information about the methodology, and definitions of key terms are available in the Brand Finance Airlines 50 2025 report.