Airlines clamp down on power banks

Travellers need to be aware of new restrictions, after two more carriers joined airlines responding to overheating batteries causing fires on planes.

In a move to enhance passenger safety, airlines across the globe are tightening regulations on power bank usage during flights. Most recently, Thai Airways and AirAsia have introduced new restrictions, preventing passengers from using or charging power banks while onboard. These policies align with international safety standards, following multiple incidents where overheating lithium batteries caused fires on planes.

New restrictions explained

Thai Airways’ updated policy, effective from 15 March 2025, explicitly prohibits the use and charging of power banks during flights. Passengers can still carry power banks in their hand luggage, but with strict capacity limits:

Power banks up to 100Wh (20,000mAh): Allowed, with a maximum of 20 units per passenger.

Power banks between 100Wh (20,000mAh) and 160Wh (32,000mAh): Restricted to two units per passenger.

Power banks over 160Wh (32,000mAh): Completely banned.

All power banks must have clear labelling of their capacity, and damaged or faulty units are strictly prohibited. Checked baggage remains off-limits for all power banks, as the risk of thermal runaway – the industry term for an “uncontrollable battery heating event” – poses a serious fire hazard in cargo holds.

AirAsia has reinforced its own measures, banning the use of power banks during flights. While passengers can bring them onboard in carry-on luggage, they must ensure that power banks comply with International Air Transport Association (IATA) safety guidelines. Airlines have emphasised that this move is necessary to prevent mid-flight incidents caused by malfunctioning lithium-ion batteries.

Why are airlines implementing these rules?

The decision by Thai Airways and AirAsia follows a broader industry-wide shift toward stricter lithium battery regulations. Over the past few years, multiple airlines – including Emirates, Singapore Airlines, and Lufthansa – have introduced limitations on carrying or using power banks in flight.

One of the primary concerns is fire safety. Incidents where power banks have ignited mid-flight have prompted aviation authorities worldwide to reassess their policies. When lithium-ion batteries overheat or are damaged, they can enter thermal runaway, which leads to an uncontrollable fire. In the confined space of an aircraft, such an event poses an extreme safety risk to passengers and crew.

Aviation regulators, including the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), have long recommended that airlines enforce stringent policies regarding power banks. The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) also warns against carrying high-capacity batteries in checked luggage, citing the risk of explosions in cargo holds.

How this affects passengers

For frequent travellers who rely on power banks to keep their devices charged, these new policies may require some adjustments. To avoid delays or confiscations at security checkpoints, passengers should consider the following:

Check airline policies before departure : Each airline has different rules regarding power banks, so it’s best to verify restrictions ahead of time.

: Each airline has different rules regarding power banks, so it’s best to verify restrictions ahead of time. Ensure power bank capacity is labelled : A missing or unclear capacity label could result in the item being confiscated.

: A missing or unclear capacity label could result in the item being confiscated. Avoid charging devices mid-flight : Even if an airline does not explicitly ban power bank usage, err on the side of caution and avoid charging devices onboard.

: Even if an airline does not explicitly ban power bank usage, err on the side of caution and avoid charging devices onboard. Carry an airline-compliant power bank : If travelling frequently, invest in a power bank with a capacity under 100Wh (20,000mAh), as this is widely accepted by most airlines.

: If travelling frequently, invest in a power bank with a capacity under 100Wh (20,000mAh), as this is widely accepted by most airlines. Store power banks safely: Keep them in your hand luggage and away from direct sunlight, excessive heat, or moisture.

The future of in-flight charging

With restrictions on power banks tightening, airlines are focusing on alternative solutions to help passengers stay connected. More aircraft are being equipped with USB charging ports at seats, and some premium airlines are introducing wireless charging options. These, however, may not be great for the health of the phone’s own battery, causing some to overheat – an issue of which both airlines and car manufacturers seem oblivious. However, these advances may reduce the need for personal power banks during travel in the near future.