High-tech Hong Kong stadium greets tourists

The new Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong. Photo courtesy Hong Kong Tourism Board.

The Blitzboks will be among the first to play in the new Kai Tak Stadium when they compete in the Sevens rugby tournament there next week – amid an array of options for travellers.

The new Kai Tak Stadium is set to welcome visitors to Hong Kong, with players and supporters of the fifth stage of the Cathay/HSBC sevens tournament among the first to experience its high-tech features.

The stadium features a retractable roof and an advanced bowl cooling system, enhancing the experience for both players and spectators.

Opened this month, the 50,000-seat venue is designed specifically for rugby. Among its early visitors will be the South African men’s rugby sevens team, the Blitzboks, who are strong contendors in the event.

The Blitzboks are currently ranked fourth in the standings with 62 points, six behind leaders Argentina. SA won the Cape Town stage earlier this year.

Photo courtesy SA Rugby.

SA plays Uruguay in their first match of the Hong Kong stage on 28 March 2025, at 23:56 SAST. The full series includes seven stages, with Dubai, Singapore, and Los Angeles among the remaining locations.

The Hong Kong Sevens promises a feast of entertainment for fans, featuring musical performances by DJing royalty Pete Tong, Italian singer-songwriter Gala, and British rockers Kaiser Chiefs – named after the South African soccer team, with a small miss-spelling.

A new laser show will illuminate the tournament’s opening, alongside the largest pyrotechnic shows in Hong Kong Sevens history, igniting both opening and closing ceremonies.

Photo courtesy Hong Kong Tourism Board.

A new South Terrace with South Deck features a panoramic glass wall overlooking Victoria Harbour, offering an enhanced viewing experience for spectators at the Hong Kong Sevens.

A new South Stand SuperPass provides access to free-flow drinks, catering to both dedicated rugby fans and those attending for the event’s atmosphere.

Between matches, fans can head to The Champion, one of Asia’s largest sports bars, spanning 100 metres on the second floor of the East Concourse.

Photo courtesy Hong Kong Tourism Board.

Hong Kong Super March

The rugby tournament is part of Hong Kong Super March, a month-long celebration, which includes ten world-class events across sports, art, culture, and entertainment.

The event’s new home venue, Kai Tak Sports Park, spans 28-hectares. As its dedicated retail zone, Kai Tak Mall features nearly 200 retail outlets, including close to 70 dining options.

The Jin Bo Law Skybar, located at the Dorsett Kai Tak Hong Kong near Kai Tak Stadium, offers a nightlife experience in a setting inspired by its London counterpart. The venue features a modern menu influenced by global travel destinations and a selection of cocktails highlighting Chinese wine (baijiu).

Kowloon City, located near Kai Tak, is a historic neighbourhood known for its rich cultural and culinary heritage. The area is home to a variety of authentic Teochew and Guangdong restaurants and is often referred to as Little Thailand due to its diverse selection of Thai cuisine and cultural influences. With its vibrant atmosphere and diverse food offerings, Kowloon City provides a glimpse into Hong Kong’s culinary landscape.

Highlights include Art Basel Hong Kong, Art Central, and the first international edition of ComplexCon, showcasing global pop culture. These events position Hong Kong as a key hub for large-scale international gatherings.

Visitors can access over 160 exclusive deals from more than 1,500 outlets, including dining spots such as Häagen-Dazs and Luna at Airside, as well as attractions and hotels like Joypolis Sports Hong Kong at Kai Tak Sports Park and Dorsett Kai Tak Hong Kong. These offers provide an enhanced experience during Hong Kong Super March. Deals can be secured online here.