NASA, Wisk, push autonomous air taxis

A new five-year research deal will explore how self-flying electric air taxis can safely operate in airspaces.

Advanced air mobility (AAM) company Wisk Aero is entering a five-year non-reimbursable space act agreement with NASA. This focuses on critical research led by NASA’s air traffic management exploration project aimed at advancing autonomous aircraft under instrument flight rules in the National Airspace System (NAS).

Wisk was the first AAM company to develop an electric self-flying air taxi in the US. Its focus is on autonomous electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft.

Wisk is working with NASA to help define the industry standards that will support the introduction of autonomous aircraft in the NAS. This research will help regulators consider future flight procedures and capabilities to accelerate US leadership in automated aviation technology.

Since 2020, Wisk and NASA have collaborated to develop key guidance for the safe integration of autonomous aircraft systems for urban air mobility (UAM) operations under an initial Space Act Agreement. This expanded collaboration will focus on research using advanced simulation and live virtual constructive flight environments that combine live flights with a simulated airspace to enable researchers to assess future operations.

This work is instrumental in informing the development of:

Airspace and route design optimised for highly automated UAM operations.

Critical aircraft and ground-based safety system requirements necessary for autonomous flight in urban environments

Air traffic control communications protocols and procedures for seamless integration of UAM aircraft

“This new, long-term agreement with NASA is a significant step forward for Wisk and the broader UAM industry,” says Erick Corona, director of airspace operational integration at Wisk.

“With NASA’s simulation and live virtual constructive capabilities, we can accelerate the development of our Gen 6 autonomous systems to safely and efficiently integrate into the US NAS before the end of the decade.”

To initiate early work under this annex, the Wisk and NASA teams held a workshop last month at the Mike Monroney Aeronautical Centre in Oklahoma City. The teams discussed how instrument flight procedures and advanced technologies would work hand-in-hand to enable safe and efficient autonomous passenger flight.

Over the course of the five-year agreement, Wisk and NASA will continue to conduct the research testing necessary to inform requirements and procedures for future operations.