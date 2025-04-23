Photo courtesy Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company.

Companies are cutting waste and supporting communities, with the WTM Africa Awards recognising projects like upcycling plastics and turning glass into building materials.

Across Africa, tourism businesses are stepping up to tackle one of the sector’s biggest environmental challenges: waste. From plastic pollution to food and glass waste, the continent is becoming a hub of innovation, turning waste into resources, jobs and community value.

Waste management was a key focus at the 2025 World Travel Market (WTM) Africa Responsible Tourism Awards, held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre this month. Presented as part of WTM Africa – one of the continent’s leading tourism trade shows – the awards recognised businesses using tourism as a force for good through innovation, inclusivity and measurable impact.

The gold for this year’s Managing Waste: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Upcycle category was awarded to HBD Principe from São Tomé and Príncipe for its innovative waste recovery programme, which includes converting waste glass into construction materials and exchanging recyclables for schoolbooks or eco-friendly fuel alternatives.

Silvers went to Destination Zero Waste Zanzibar (TUI Care Foundation), recognised for creating jobs through recycling initiatives and raising environmental awareness, and South Africa’s Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC), which has diverted 62% of its waste from landfills over the last decade.

“Operating at altitude means waste can’t simply be wheeled to the kerb,” says Selma Hercules, executive director of TMACC. “We have a dedicated night crew that collects and sorts rubbish after hours, with every item processed responsibly. We’ve even upcycled old staff uniforms into dog blankets for shelters and turned decommissioned cables into souvenirs like medals and magnets.”

“Tourism must be more than scenic views; it should create value where it’s needed most. This award is a nod to the everyday effort behind the scenes, and a reminder that local tourism can set the bar for sustainability.”

Zimbabwe’s Ele Collection was named one to watch for its emerging waste recovery programme empowering vulnerable women and integrating all seven types of plastic into its circular economy model.

Can an all-inclusive be responsible?

The often-criticised all-inclusive model took on a fresh perspective in this year’s awards, as the judges sought to spotlight examples that defy stereotypes. Taking gold in this category, Foxes Safari Camps in Tanzania demonstrated how the all-inclusive approach can simplify safari logistics for guests while strengthening local economies.

With 98% of its staff Tanzanian – 90% from nearby communities – the company applies circular economy principles, grows its own produce, and provides extensive skills training across multiple disciplines.

Hideaways Africa was named one to watch for its responsible tourism initiatives across Botswana, South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. Commended for waste management, sourcing local eco-friendly products, and promoting cultural exchanges, the judges expressed interest in seeing future entries with a focus on specific lodges or regions.

Adapting to climate change

Winning gold in the Adapting to Climate Change category, Green Safaris Conservation Foundation in Zambia impressed with its pioneering “Silent Safaris” using solar-powered electric vehicles and 80% solar-powered lodges. The organisation’s approach goes beyond operations, incorporating fuel-efficient stoves, bamboo reforestation, and conservation education. Each stove distributed reduces household CO2 emissions by an estimated 2.28 tonnes annually, underlining the tangible climate benefits of the project.

Peace, understanding and inclusivity

Tourism’s potential to foster peace, cultural respect, and understanding was recognised in the Peace, Understanding and Inclusivity category.

Gold went to Township and Village in Stellenbosch, SA, for its immersive cultural experiences designed and led by community members. With over 2,500 visitors since its 2023 launch, the initiative reported significant perception shifts among guests, with 87% stating a deeper understanding of SA’s history and social dynamics.

Silver was awarded to Uthando’s Heart of Cape Town Initiative, which began as a simple symbol of love and unity and grew into a powerful movement. The project has garnered widespread support, promoting peace and compassion through creative expressions like giant heart sculptures and artisan-crafted symbols.

Nature positive

The Nature Positive category highlighted businesses making biodiversity conservation central to their operations. Gold winner Emboo Safari Camp in Kenya, located in the Maasai Mara, stood out with its solar-powered operations, closed-loop water systems, and partnerships with conservation bodies like the Mara Elephant Project. Emboo’s success lies not only in its environmental efforts but also in its commitment to local community employment and training.

Silvers went to Hwange Community Rhino Conservation Initiative in Zimbabwe and Volcanoes Safaris in Uganda and Rwanda, both of which combine wildlife protection with meaningful community benefits. Loisaba Conservancy and Saruni Base Camp, both in Kenya, were recognised as ones to watch for their ambitious conservation projects, including the reintroduction of rhinos and extensive habitat restoration.

Increasing local sourcing – creating shared value

The Increasing Local Sourcing – Creating Shared Value category saw a competitive field with two Ggold winners: Dlala Nje, a Johannesburg-based social enterprise offering authentic inner-city experiences while empowering local youth, and the !Khwa ttu San Culture and Education Centre, which integrates sustainable sourcing with cultural heritage preservation and rural economic development.

Silvers were awarded to Hamagriza in SA and Kijani Supplies in Kenya for their local economic contributions through job creation and sustainable supply chains. Futureshapers Namibia and City Visas were recognised as Ones to Watch for their innovative approaches to promoting local entrepreneurship and responsible tourism.

A call to action

Harold Goodwin, chair of the judging panel, said: “By entering these awards you shine a light on ideas and innovation that will inspire others. We know taking responsibility for tourism is hard, but your work has shown what is possible.

“Responsible tourism, like entering the awards is not an easy journey. We all have successes and failures. But by showcasing your achievements to the world you’ll signpost what is possible for others.”

The gold winners will go on to compete on the global stage against other award winners from Latin America, Europe, the Indian Subcontinent and Southeast Asia. The global awards are sponsored by Sabre Corporation, one of the world’s largest global distribution systems for airline bookings, with nearly $3-billion in turnover and more than 6,000 employees worldwide.