Flyers flock to United digital wheelchair sizing tool

A feature that matches aircraft size with wheelchair dimensions has been used by 20,000 travellers for aircraft and flight selection.

The success of the digital sizing tool, launched in March 2024, has led to a collaboration with United Spinal Association to help advise and support the carrier.

“The early success of our digital sizing tool is an encouraging development in our ongoing efforts to find more ways to improve the travel experience for customers of all abilities,” said David Kinzelman, chief customer officer of United.

“We look forward to working together with United Spinal to explore even more impactful solutions in the future; collaborating with their community of experts and harnessing their valuable feedback will help us better meet the specific needs of our customers who use wheelchairs.”

United launched the new digital tool on its app and united.com to make it easier for customers who use wheelchairs to find flights that can best accommodate the specific dimensions of their personal mobility device.

The airline also announced that customers may seek a refund of the fare difference if a customer needs to pay more for a flight that can accommodate their wheelchair.

Vincenzo Piscopo, chief executive officer and president of United Spinal Association, said: “This partnership demonstrates that accessible travel is a reality, and every step forward brings us closer to a more inclusive travel experience for the disability community. I hope to see continued improvements not only from United Airlines but also throughout the entire travel industry.”

In addition to the digital sizing tool, United has made several product and policy changes recently to improve the experience for people with disabilities: