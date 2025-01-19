Kaspersky launches new cybersecurity courses

Photo courtesy Kaspersky.

Kaspersky has launched three specialised courses within its Automated Security Awareness Platform (ASAP) to address the growing prevalence of cyberattacks targeting executives, healthcare systems, and supply chains. The courses aim to equip employees with the essential knowledge and practical skills needed to counter increasingly sophisticated threats and protect sensitive data.

For instance, according to the Kaspersky IT Security Economics report, supply chain resilience has emerged as a significant focus for IT security teams, with more businesses recognising the need for greater oversight and control over their suppliers. Meanwhile, one company in the healthcare industry is reportedly experiencing an average of 18 incidents per year, while the sector’s security maturity and funds remain low.

Considering these risks, Kaspersky’s new online courses address these threats and help organisations raise awareness and enhance cybersecurity skills among their employees.

Preventing whaling attacks

The first new course, titled Attacks on top managers and on behalf of top managers: whaling and its impact, focuses on a form of sophisticated phishing that targets top-level executives specifically. This type of attack often involves extensive preparation by cybercriminals, who seek to exploit the resources and authority of CEOs and other leaders. Once these resources are compromised, attackers proceed to a second phase, impersonating the executives to deceive employees, thus gaining further access to sensitive information or financial assets.

The course caters to executives seeking to protect themselves and employees who need to learn to recognize “fake manager” attacks to minimise the risk of leaks and fraud.

Information security in healthcare

The second course, titled Information security in healthcare, addresses the distinct cybersecurity challenges faced by the medical industry. In healthcare, maintaining information hygiene and cyber literacy is not just about protecting data – it can save lives.

This course begins with an overview of general information security principles relevant to healthcare, along with the rights and responsibilities of all participants in medical information processes. In its advanced sections, it provides detailed guidance on the secure handling of medical data, including best practices for storage, transmission, and disposal, and an overview of the key legal regulations governing this sensitive field. By focusing on both foundational knowledge and practical skills, the course ensures healthcare professionals are equipped to safeguard critical operations.

Supply chain attacks

Lastly, the Supply chain attacks course explores a growing cybersecurity threat that bypasses robust internal protections by targeting external vendors and suppliers. These attacks exploit trusted partners by embedding malicious code into seemingly secure software or leveraging vulnerabilities in contractor systems.

The course provides a detailed examination of how organisations can defend themselves against such threats, offering strategies for identifying risks, monitoring supplier practices, and implementing safeguards to protect the security of interconnected systems. Despite the complex nature of supply chain attacks, participants can gain actionable solutions to strengthen their organisation’s overall security posture in this course.

Building resilience through cybersecurity training

“As cyber threats evolve, so must our strategies to counter them,” says Tatyana Shumaylova, senior product marketing manager of Kaspersky Security Awareness. “By equipping employees with both the knowledge and practical tools to mitigate these risks, we empower organisations to stay one step ahead of attackers.

“Whether it’s protecting executives from sophisticated phishing attempts, safeguarding critical healthcare systems, or addressing the hidden vulnerabilities in supply chains, these courses are designed to build resilience in an increasingly interconnected and complex digital world.

“Implementing solutions to enhance employees’ cyber skills is a vital part of any organisation’s comprehensive cyber defence approach as it adds an additional layer of protection. At Kaspersky, we believe that highly skilled employees are the first line of effective cyber protection, and developing new courses within Kaspersky ASAP reflects our commitment to creating a safer future.”