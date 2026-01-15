Deadpool gets silly in ‘Marvel Rivals’ S6

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Deadpool makes his debut in the hero shooter Marvel Rivals today (16 January 2026), with the launch of the game’s sixth season, Night at the Museum. The Merc with a Mouth, one of Marvel’s most recognisable and unpredictable characters, is known for breaking the fourth wall (between the screen action and the viewer) and switching effortlessly between guns, swords and sarcasm.

Deadpool, aka Wade Wilson, is designed to play across all three core roles in the game, giving players flexibility in how they approach each match. His addition forms part of a broader update that introduces new maps, modes and features. The character is voiced by Alejandro Saab, whose roles include Cyno in Genshin Impact and Shallot in Dragon Ball Legends.

Deadpool brings the chaos

During an update video, Deadpool did what he does best by breaking the fourth wall to share his abilities (and humour) by rudely interrupting the game’s creative director, Guangguang.

“You can’t box a genius like me into a single class,” says Deadpool. “I’m versatile, baby. Take a break, boss. Your new pal Wade will handle this one himself.”

The anti-hero is designed as a triple-role hero, able to function as a duelist, vanguard, or strategist, depending on how he is played. His kit combines dual pistols and dual katanas, allowing him to deal damage at range or up close, while also providing utility, such as shields and healing when operating in a support-focused role.

His abilities draw on the character’s irreverent personality, including moves that clutter an enemy’s heads-up display with distracting animations and a selfie interaction with a downed opponent that temporarily renders Deadpool invulnerable.

As a vanguard, Deadpool can provide defensive support, including shielding teammates, while his strategist role allows his weapons to heal allies as well as damage enemies. His abilities scale as a match progresses, with Deadpool levelling up during battles to unlock upgrades, similar to roleplaying game progression systems.

Deadpool’s ultimate ability charges faster based on how actively and effectively he is used in combat. When activated, it issues a challenge that applies pressure to its target, with the outcome granting role-specific buffs depending on Deadpool’s role. In competitive and quick-play modes, only one Deadpool can be selected per team.

A character reveal video highlights his flexible playstyle across different roles, with a closing segment that sees Deadpool squaring off against Wolverine, complete with classic trash talk that echoes moments from the Deadpool and Wolverine film.

New story and map

Marvel Rivals creative director Guangguang says: “After Rogue’s powers went wild and drained the Grand Garden, the Krakoa portal they had just planted, which was the only way home for her and Gambit, withered away. Now, with the Elders of the Universe on their trail, Gambit has no choice but to take Rogue to the one place he is familiar with in this strange realm: the Collector’s Museum.

“To catch the returning thieves, The Collector has dispatched two of his top mercenaries: Deadpool and Elsa Bloodstone (the latter of which will debut later in the new season). But Deadpool’s betrayal has thrown the entire museum into chaos.”

A new convoy map, Museum of Contemplation, will launch on 29 January. It explores if Deadpool helps Rogue escape while revealing the monsters lurking within the museum.

Photo mode, proficiency expansion, and other updates

The Times Square community area will add a photo mode, allowing players to adjust camera angles and filters before capturing a moment. Times Square will also gain a new area, the Clobberin’ Club, where players can challenge each other to duels. Matches can be broadcast on the in-game big screens by spending “a small amount” of currency.

The hero proficiency system has been expanded following many players reaching the Lord rank and unlocking a special in-game icon. The updated system adds further rewards, including currency, nameplates, titles, frames, badges, and dynamic avatars.

New accessories will be available in the shop for characters including Rogue, Doctor Strange, Black Panther, and Storm. Championship mode has also been expanded to offer greater in-game rewards.

Balance changes have been implemented, including new and removed team-up abilities. The full list of changes can be read on the Marvel Rivals website here. The Resource Rumble and Marvel Zombies game modes have been removed, with the latter set to return in a future update.

Ten new costumes and other cosmetics will feature in the season six battlepass, as revealed in the official trailer.

Where to play Marvel Rivals?

Marvel Rivals is a free-to-play hero shooter available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

* Visit the ‘Marvel Rivals’ website here .

*Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and deputy editor of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky at @jas2bann.