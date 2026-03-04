MWC 2026: Tecno grounds AI in local markets

Photo: JASON BANNIER.

Tecno has unveiled a new AI investment strategy alongside an upgraded Ella AI assistant. The announcement, made at Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona this week, reinforces a long-term vision built around “practical AI”. The approach focuses on hyper-localisation, deeper ecosystem integration, and expanded health and education features for emerging markets.

At the Tecno AI Zone at MWC, that positioning placed less emphasis on universal assistant platforms and more on localisation and sector-specific AI. Alongside agent capabilities, Tecno is concentrating on language depth, infrastructure realities and sector-specific AI applications designed for everyday conditions.

“One focus is localised, practical AI,” Laury Bai, Tecno chief marketing officer, told Gadget. “Other AIs are made more towards the assistant, like Google is doing Agent OS like an assistant. Agent OS, you ask the assistant to make pay for the bills, order the food, call a taxi. Honor and Google and a lot of the large language modelling companies have moved in that direction.”

Tecno’s roadmap reflects a different emphasis. Rather than centring the strategy on a universal assistant layer, development since 2024 has centred on productivity, language precision and real-world utility across emerging markets. The Practical AI framework channels investment into deeper localisation, infrastructure-aware performance and vertical applications that address everyday constraints rather than abstract autonomy.

The scale already reflects strong uptake. During 2025, Tecno processed more than 500-million AI-driven user requests, including around 100-million image-processing tasks. More than half of those interactions took place in non-English languages.

Hyper-local language intelligence

Language localisation formed the centrepiece of demonstrations in Barcelona. Bai pointed to the limits of generic language models when deployed across culturally diverse regions.

“There are several types of Arabic. Egypt, Saudi and Iraqi people actually speak totally different Arabic. General Arabic is not so commonly used in these countries. So, they cannot do the translation. But with AI translation from English to the local Arabic, we do.”

Tecno showcased expanded multilingual intelligence, including support for Standard Arabic and the Iraqi dialect developed with regional partners. Mixed Hindi-English recognition was also demonstrated, reflecting everyday speech patterns in India.

“We make AI more useful, more practical with the languages,” said Bai. “We now support a wide range of the world’s biggest languages. Our technology can support them.”

Photo: JASON BANNIER.

Bai pointed directly to Africa and other developing markets as proof of that commitment. India alone has more than 20 widely used local languages, while across Africa the linguistic landscape is even more fragmented. Tecno’s AI platform now supports more than 100 African languages, including Xhosa and multiple regional languages spoken in Nigeria and Kenya. This breadth is central to ensuring AI functions reliably across diverse communities rather than defaulting to English or simplified global standards.

Tecno has positioned itself as the first in the industry to support Hausa, a widely spoken West African language. The company has significantly improved recognition accuracy for African-accented English and French. Offline capabilities for English and French have also been launched to maintain strong AI performance under varying network conditions.

Deeper ecosystem integration

Beyond language, Tecno is integrating AI into local digital ecosystems to support everyday services. In selected markets, users can purchase mobile data directly through Tecno AI, while regional partnerships enable access to transport and food delivery platforms within the interface.

MWC 2026 also marked the debut of Tecno’s experimental GUI Agent. Rather than positioning agent autonomy as the centrepiece of the strategy, Tecno is deploying the system as a task-level capability. The GUI Agent can autonomously complete on-screen actions based on simple prompts, mirroring human interaction with the interface while remaining aligned with the broader practical AI framework.

“The second direction is we make it more practical functions,” Bai told Gadget. “Here, we share education and health. In emerging markets, people do not always have easy access to doctors or hospitals, but we make it on device to do assessment about health.”

The Camon 50 Series, launched at MWC 2026, lets users perform non-contact facial scans that analyse health-related indicators directly through the camera. A live demonstration at the stand showed real-time health statistics generated through this feature. However, the global launch did not include South Africa.

Photo: JASON BANNIER.

Bai said the second pillar centres on education, describing it as a deliberate focus that sets Tecno apart from competitors that are not prioritising vertical AI categories.

Upgraded AI Problem Solving tools now offer two modes: one supporting independent student learning and another assisting parents with tutoring. A knowledge-graph-based homework feature was showcased on the expo floor. The platform was able to explain how concepts connect to strengthen understanding rather than simply producing answers.

“We are investing heavily in those two specific verticals, including local languages.”

Additional features include AI English Coach, designed to make language learning more accessible and less stressful, alongside One-Tap FlashMemo and AI MindHub for organising information and supporting research workflows.

HiOS 16 and an enhanced Ella

Tecno unveiled HiOS 16 and an upgraded Ella AI assistant. The update introduces a refreshed “superfluidity” design language and a restructured “Minus One” screen that consolidates productivity tools, smart living services, generative AI capabilities and translation into a unified interface accessible with a single swipe.

Feature discoverability has been enhanced through this redesign, while Ella has evolved into a more context-aware and proactive AI companion. New capabilities include a dynamic island-style experience offering smarter suggestions for organising daily tasks, WhatsApp assistance that reads messages aloud and generates replies, and YouTube video summaries.

As AI adoption accelerates globally, Tecno’s strategy centres on accessibility and relevance rather than abstract autonomy. Language diversity, offline performance, health assessment tools and education support define this roadmap.

Across the stand, the emphasis was not on abstract autonomy but on language, access and use. As AI agents gain prominence across the industry, Tecno is placing equal weight on whether AI functions in Xhosa, Iraqi Arabic or in environments where connectivity varies.