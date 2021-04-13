Dead Places – Coming soon to Netflix

On 16 April, Netflix will premiere Dead Places, a paranormal drama set in South Africa.

The action-packed series follows a paranormal detective, Will Stone as he returns home to investigate a series of supernatural occurrences for his new book. On his journey he meets Kelly and Joe, to form an unlikely trio, on the hunt for supernatural entities. Will secretly begins his own investigation into the death of his sister, with every episode leading him closer to the truth of what happened all those years ago.

Director: Gareth Crocker (Shadow) and Fred Wolmarans (Shadow)

Screenwriter: Gareth Crocker (Shadow)

Cinematographer: Nick Keulemans

Producers: Phillip Wolmarans, Chris Lawrance (EP) and Colleen Lawrance (EP) – Motion Story.

Key cast: Anthony Oseyemi (Agent, Troy: Fall of a City, Shadow) Shamilla Miller (Blood & Water) Rea Rangaka (Madiba, The Looming Tower)



Dead Places was shot in 50 locations across South Africa including Cape Town, Johannesburg, the Cradle of Humankind and Thabazimbi.

For more information, visit netflix.com/deadplaces