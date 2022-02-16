At long last, Cyberpunk 2077 launches on current gen consoles

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Last night, Cyberpunk 2077 finally released on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. This comes after several missed deadlines.

The latest update to CD Projekt Red’s controversial Cyberpunk 2077 is out now. Named Patch 1.5, the update marks the release of the game on current gen consoles, namely the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. It also adds improvements and new features to the PC and Google Stadia releases. Across all versions, it adds numerous quest and gameplay fixes, as well as a number of free DLCs.

CD Projekt Red provided the following infographic and information on what the patch will bring to the various gaming platforms:

Next-gen features:

Added ray-traced local light shadows.

Implemented native achievement support on next-gen consoles. Note that as the next-gen version has a different SKU, PlayStation trophies obtained in backward compatibility will not be transferred. Xbox achievements will automatically appear on the new version using the Smart Delivery feature.

Introduced two graphics modes on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X:

Performance mode: Ensures smooth gameplay at 60fps with dynamic 4K scaling.



Ray-tracing mode: Provides photorealistic shadow and reflection rendering as well as gameplay at 30fps with dynamic 4K scaling.

The Xbox Series S version has no graphics mode selection and is by default presented at 30 FPS in 1440p with dynamic resolution scaling.

Added performance improvements which significantly decrease the number of FPS drops and improve rendering quality.

Balanced HDR to achieve parity across all platforms.

Various visual quality improvements.

Additional content

This additional content is available for players on all platforms.

Apartments

Apartments can be rented (with a one-time fee) when encountered in Night City or through the EZEstates website when accessed through the computer in V’s Megabuilding H10 apartment. They become available after completing the Playing for Time quest. It’s possible to rent all apartments at the same time. All apartments share the same stash.

Available apartments:

Northside, Watson (€$5,000)

Japantown, Westbrook (€$15,000)

The Glen, Heywood (€$40,000)

Corpo Plaza, City Center (€$55,000)

Additionally, you can now customize V’s starting apartment in Megabuilding H10 using the EZEstates website for €$10,000.

Appearance Customization

You can now tweak certain features of your appearance (such as hair, makeup, piercing, etc.) when using the mirror in any of your apartments and safehouses. It’s free and you can do it as often as you like. Character customization also includes more makeup and hair color options. Who’s the fairest of them all, now?

What’s New at Wilson’s?