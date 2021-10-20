New services come to Zoho One

Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company, today introduced five new apps, three new services and seven major platform enhancements in Zoho One, the operating system for business. The new release empowers businesses to solve disjointed data challenges and close communications gaps across silos, so organisations can become more productive, adapt more quickly to remote and hybrid work models, and become poised for growth.

“The experience that employees, customers, partners, and suppliers get when dealing with businesses is typically a reflection of how that business and its systems are structured internally. Today, the majority of systems are disconnected as a result of siloed solutions offered by vendors,” says Hyther Nizam, MEA president of Zoho Corp. “Unification of a business requires unification of the underlying systems, which can then provide a truly unified experience, internally and externally, along with unified insights. Zoho One was created with this vision and keeps expanding its unbeatable value with new additions and improvements year over year.”

Since its release in 2017, over 40,000 organisations have chosen Zoho One as their operating system. In 2021, Zoho One witnessed a 60% year-on-year customer growth with the average number of apps used by businesses rising to 21. It’s the top-selling product for Zoho in South Africa

Zoho One aims to resolve operational, digitisation, and retention challenges that businesses encounter. The latest additions are designed to support a hybrid work model and experience that would enable businesses to scale even in unpredictable times, while allowing easy customisation and personalisation of workplaces to enhance the user experience. They are packed with services that bolster collaborative productivity, employee experience, and introduce applications that bridge the distance between employees, employers, and teams, in turn preparing businesses for the future. Additionally, innovations like embedded and conversational BI, DataPrep, Work Graph and Enterprise Search allow users to predict and provide unified, real-time insights from across different departments, enabling confident decision-making.

The new services now included in Zoho One are:

Work Graph: Zoho’s new back-end service, an industry-first for business software, maps interactions between people, resources, systems and processes by studying signals and their strength across the board to build a business-wide work graph that is specific to each individual within the organisation. The result of a work graph will be seen in the day-to-day productivity of users across various apps.

Org Dictionary : Another industry-first, this new organisation-wide service offers a central dictionary for the entire organisation. It automatically incorporates the organisation's employee name and other sources offering a central, consistent diction across various Zoho applications and users.

Mobile Application Management (MAM): With remote work now persistent, Zoho One now includes enterprise-grade Mobile App Management capabilities. Admins can easily add and manage all of their users' devices for better insight and control of provisioning, specific app permissions and policies, locking and wiping devices remotely, and more, to support employee mobility and flexibility.

The new apps included in Zoho One are:

Zoho Learn : Organisations now have a learning management tool that enables interactive training programmes and assessments with Zoho’s course builder. Online centralisation of company information, training programmes, and more, gives businesses a better way to nurture employee growth.

Zoho Lens : To facilitate better communication and collaboration in a remote-work environment, Zoho Lens provides remote assistance and guidance to employees through augmented reality (AR) via real-time AR annotation, VoIP, text chat, and more.

TeamInbox : Teams use this shared email inbox to eliminate task duplication and streamline email conversations in one central location.

Zoho DataPrep : This is a self-service data preparation and management tool. Whether users are preparing data from third-party apps or other sources, DataPrep, powered by machine learning, can help business users integrate, model, cleanse, transform, enrich, and catalogue data, as well as integrate with Zoho Analytics or a third-party for new-found insights.

: This is a self-service data preparation and management tool. Whether users are preparing data from third-party apps or other sources, DataPrep, powered by machine learning, can help business users integrate, model, cleanse, transform, enrich, and catalogue data, as well as integrate with Zoho Analytics or a third-party for new-found insights. Zoho Commerce: The addition of Zoho Commerce enables retailers to easily build online shops with the tools needed to construct a website, accept orders, track inventory, process payments, manage shipping, market their brand, and analyze data. Zoho Commerce also integrates with third-party payment gateways.

The platform enhancements include:

Embedded and Conversational BI: Zoho One now features embedded and conversational analytics enabling decision makers to drill down into their data and glean cross-departmental insights, all through natural language commands using Zia Insights. By providing 1,500+ pre-built analytics reports and dashboards, critical business decisions can be made with greater precision and speed.

Enterprise Search: Zoho's actionable, organisation-wide search, which is powered by Zia, can now understand natural language requests. Natural language-powered search will lead to more accurate data discovery across teams and functions.

Unified Console, Dashboards, and Smart-Stack UI : Employees are now able to see their apps, services, and dashboards in one view with centralization across calendars, dashboards, navigation, and more.

Customizable Dashboard with Pre-Built Widgets : Widgets encapsulating data across the organisation can be aggregated together in a custom dashboard. This provides users visibility across the organisation in a single view with the ability to drill down just one click away.

: Widgets encapsulating data across the organisation can be aggregated together in a custom dashboard. This provides users visibility across the organisation in a single view with the ability to drill down just one click away. Integration with Telephony Providers: Recognizing that businesses value flexibility in choosing apps that serve their specific needs, the Zoho One platform already integrates with 1,000+ third party solutions on Zoho Marketplace and now extends integration with 100+ telephony providers to enable seamless communications between stakeholders.

Zoho One also offers a deep ecosystem that extends and integrates, including a comprehensive platform for developers and business users to create, extend, and integrate. The platform includes newly-released no-code tool, Canvas, low-code tool, Zoho Creator, and pro-code platform, Catalyst.

Pricing for Zoho One starts at ZAR 450 per employee, per month. For comprehensive pricing information, please go to: https://www.zoho.com/one/pricing/