Merc SUVs up the MBUX tech

The GLE and GLE Coupe, now available in South Africa, promise a more intelligent and immersive 2nd gen Mercedes-Benz User Experience infotainment system.

Mercedes-Benz has updated the exterior, interior, technology and equipment of the GLE and GLE Coupé premium SUV model generation launched in 2018. The engine range is now electrified throughout, and includes mild hybrids with a 48-volt system and Integrated Starter Generator (ISG).

New on board the GLE and GLE Coupé is the latest-generation steering wheel with sensor surfaces on the horizontal spokes. With these touch elements on the right and left, the driver can operate the driver and central displays from the steering wheel.

Two USB ports (optional extra) delivering 100 W of power are available in the rear armrest as practical charging options.

The premium audio Burmester surround sound system now also features personal sound setup as well as Dolby Atmos immersive audio. Thirteen speakers, 13 separate amplifier channels and a system output of 590 watts are further features of the Burmester surround sound system.

With the second generation of the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system, the GLE and GLE Coupé are now also up to date. The vehicle interior becomes even more digital and intelligent, as both the hardware and software have made great strides: numerous vehicle and comfort functions can be controlled on the LCD screens in brilliant display views. The sizes of the driver and central displays, each measuring 12.3 inches, have been retained. The central display can be operated directly and conveniently as a touchscreen. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now available wirelessly.

The driver and central displays can be individualised with a total of three display styles (classic, sporty, discreet) and four modes (navigation, assistance, service, off-road).

Technical data at a glance

GLE 4504MATIC GLE 300 d4MATIC GLE 450 d4MATIC Displacement cc 2999 1993 2989 Output kW 280 198 270 Add. output (Boost) kW 15 15 15 Peak torque Nm 500 550 750 at rpm 1800-5000 1800-2200 1350-2800 Add. torque (Boost) Nm 200 200 200 Combined fuel consumption, WLTP l/100 km 10.8-9.5 7.7-6.8 8.6-7.6 Combined CO 2 emissions, WLTP g/km 244-216 203-179 226-199 Acceleration 0-100 km/h s 5.6 6.9 5.6 Top speed km/h 250 230 250

Pricing:

GLE 300 d 4MATIC

R1,964,600.00

GLE 300 d 4MATIC 7 seater

R1,984,000.00

GLE 450 4MATIC

R2,075,400.00

GLE 450 4MATIC 7 seater

R2,094,800.00

GLE 450 d 4MATIC

RR2,041,500.00

GLE 450 d 4MATIC 7 seater

R2,060,900.00