Merc SUVs up the MBUX tech
The GLE and GLE Coupe, now available in South Africa, promise a more intelligent and immersive 2nd gen Mercedes-Benz User Experience infotainment system.
Mercedes-Benz has updated the exterior, interior, technology and equipment of the GLE and GLE Coupé premium SUV model generation launched in 2018. The engine range is now electrified throughout, and includes mild hybrids with a 48-volt system and Integrated Starter Generator (ISG).
New on board the GLE and GLE Coupé is the latest-generation steering wheel with sensor surfaces on the horizontal spokes. With these touch elements on the right and left, the driver can operate the driver and central displays from the steering wheel.
Two USB ports (optional extra) delivering 100 W of power are available in the rear armrest as practical charging options.
The premium audio Burmester surround sound system now also features personal sound setup as well as Dolby Atmos immersive audio. Thirteen speakers, 13 separate amplifier channels and a system output of 590 watts are further features of the Burmester surround sound system.
With the second generation of the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system, the GLE and GLE Coupé are now also up to date. The vehicle interior becomes even more digital and intelligent, as both the hardware and software have made great strides: numerous vehicle and comfort functions can be controlled on the LCD screens in brilliant display views. The sizes of the driver and central displays, each measuring 12.3 inches, have been retained. The central display can be operated directly and conveniently as a touchscreen. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now available wirelessly.
The driver and central displays can be individualised with a total of three display styles (classic, sporty, discreet) and four modes (navigation, assistance, service, off-road).
Technical data at a glance
|GLE 4504MATIC
|GLE 300 d4MATIC
|GLE 450 d4MATIC
|Displacement
|cc
|2999
|1993
|2989
|Output
|kW
|280
|198
|270
|Add. output (Boost)
|kW
|15
|15
|15
|Peak torque
|Nm
|500
|550
|750
|at
|rpm
|1800-5000
|1800-2200
|1350-2800
|Add. torque (Boost)
|Nm
|200
|200
|200
|Combined fuel consumption, WLTP
|l/100 km
|10.8-9.5
|7.7-6.8
|8.6-7.6
|Combined CO2 emissions, WLTP
|g/km
|244-216
|203-179
|226-199
|Acceleration 0-100 km/h
|s
|5.6
|6.9
|5.6
|Top speed
|km/h
|250
|230
|250
Pricing:
GLE 300 d 4MATIC
R1,964,600.00
GLE 300 d 4MATIC 7 seater
R1,984,000.00
GLE 450 4MATIC
R2,075,400.00
GLE 450 4MATIC 7 seater
R2,094,800.00
GLE 450 d 4MATIC
RR2,041,500.00
GLE 450 d 4MATIC 7 seater
R2,060,900.00