Honor comes to gaming

Outstanding performance and immersive display makes the new Honor 90 5G a powerhouse for gamers.

Smartphones have transformed how we enjoy gaming. With the convenience of being able to game while one the go, smartphones have become portable gaming hubs and simplified how gamers get powered up. Whether it’s a quick gaming session during a commute or diving into epic adventures for hours, smartphones have enabled players to delve into immersive experiences at a click of a button.

Demonstrating a keen understanding of gamers’ requirements, Honor unveiled the new Honor 90 5G with an array of cutting-edge technologies across display and performance, promising to enhance the smartphone gaming experience.

Eye-Comfort Display

Addressing a significant pain point during prolonged gaming sessions, Honor introduced an industry-leading 3840Hz PWM Dimming display, promising a comfortable gaming experience even over an extended period. This innovative feature allows gamers to immerse themselves in their preferred games without risk to their eye health.

Gaming is all about fluidity and responsiveness, and the Honor 90 5G delivers with its adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. This ensures smooth and seamless visuals, enhancing gameplay by providing an immersive and lag-free experience.

The Honor 90 5G comes with an expansive 6.7-inch Quad-Curved Floating Screen, featuring an AMOLED panel that brings to life a palette of 1.07 billion colours, immersing gamers in a world of visual richness.

Gaming Endurance

Equipped with a robust 5000mAh battery, the Honor 90 5G offers uninterrupted connectivity and productivity throughout the day. Enhanced further by its integrated AI Power Saving Technology, the smartphone ensures efficient battery management, even during extended gaming sessions.

For gamers constantly on the move, the Honor 90’s 66W Honor Wired SuperCharge technology ensures rapid charging. In just 15 minutes of charging, the device can be powered up to 45%, enabling one to get back to gaming session without significant interruptions.

Tthe Honor 90 5G comes with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen1 Accelerated Edition 5G processor, delivering exceptional performance, helped along by GPU Turbo.

Keep Your Games in One Place

With 19GB of RAM memory (12GB + 7GB) and a spacious 512GB ROM storage, the Honor 90 5G provides gamers with the capacity to store their games on their devices. An added advantage comes from Honor Ram Turbo technology, which facilitates the transfer of a portion of storage from the ROM to the RAM, boosting memory for smoother and uninterrupted gaming sessions.

Pricing & Availability

The Honor 90 5G is now available for R14,999 for the 19GB (12+7) RAM+512GB ROM, bundled with the Honor Watch 4 for free, and valued at R3,499.

The Honor 90 Lite 5G is available for R7,999 for the13GB (8+5) RAM+256GB ROM, bundled with the Honor Choice Earbuds X5 for free.

Gaming enthusiasts can purchase the Honor 90 5G and Honor 90 Lite 5G at their nearest MTN, Telkom and Vodacom.



Honor is also offering once-off screen protection repair insurance for consumers within the first three months of purchase, valid until the 30 November 2023. T’s & C’s Apply.

* For more information, visit https://www.hihonor.com/za.