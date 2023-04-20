Wheels of the Week: Not your grandfather’s Citroen

It’s a brand with an unfair reputation for being old-fashioned, but the C5 Aircross dispels such notions, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

The unconventional design of some older Citroen vehicles has given some people the impression that it is an old-fashioned marque. The latest edition of the C5 Aircross, released a few months ago, dispels such notions.

It is both a stylish and practical SUV nut, most of all, it is the ultimate smooth ride, thanks to its innovative Progressive Hydraulic Cushion suspension system. Unique to Citroen, it uses hydraulic cushions to absorb shocks and provide a smooth ride, by reducing the impact of bumps and vibrations. And you can feel it. Or rather, as far as the road is concerned, barely feel it.

The front suspension uses a Macpherson Strut with double Progressive Hydraulic Cushions, for both compression and rebound, while the rear suspension has a single Progressive Hydraulic Cushion. It all adds up to true cushioning from bumpy roads.

One of the C5 Aircross’s most striking features is its advanced lighting system, which includes full LED daytime headlights, front fog lights, and front and rear LED Welcome and Reading lights, using Citroen’s innovative Smartbeam technology, which automatically adjusts the brightness of the lights to suit the driving conditions.

It is a pity then, that the infotainment does not match up to these kinds of innovation. As with many mid-range vehicles, it seems almost an afterthought. It does not support Android Auto wirelessly, a common shortcoming in current infotainment systems. It means an Android phone must be permanently connected via cable in order to use Android Auto. Not only that, but only one of the two USB ports supports data transfer. The second is only for charging. In other words, a data cable is essential for making full use of the infotainment system.

The Citroen C5 Aircross is packed with technology features that enhance the driving experience and improve safety. The car comes with a 12″ customisable digital driver’s display cluster, and a 10″ touchscreen with Citroën Connect Navigation, and voice recognition. Again, as with most mid-range vehicles, the navigation lets it down, and one cannot bring Waze or Google Maps up fast enough on screen mirror screen via Android Auto and Apple Carplay.

Driver safety features are state of the art for the level of the car, including reverse camera with 180-degree park assist, collision risk alert, lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, automatic emergency braking and the delightfully named coffee break alert when it detects drowsy behaviour.

The tech doesn’t stop there, but filters down – literally – into more subtle expressions of innovation, like a pollen filter and Active Odour Filter, and an auto-dimming inside mirror. A hands-free, foot-operated motorised tailgate has a programmable opening height memory, while the boot offers a dual-level setting, allowing the boot floor to be set low or high.

All in all, the Citroen C5 Aircross is an impressive SUV that offers a great blend of comfort, space, practicality and technology, with distinctive design, spacious interior, and a supremely comfortable ride.

The Citroen C5 Aircross Shine 1.6 THP Turbo 121 kW Automatic has a recommended

retail price of R683,900.