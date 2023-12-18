Gadget Wheels of the Year: a high-tech feast

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Automotive tech became a digital feast in 2023, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK as he selects Gadget Wheels’ best of the year in a dozen categories.

The year 2023 saw a feast of automotive technology across all brands and tiers of cars, as infotainment screens expanded, digital systems improved, and new-energy ranges grew.

As we did not have access to all brands, the selection of the Gadget Wheels of the Year is based on cars that we drove during their launches or test drove and reviewed. All the names of winners below are linked to our reviews.

The definitions of low-end, mid-range, high-end and levels in between are based broadly on price ranges.

Criteria for our selections included integration of digital technology into the driving experience, seamlessness of high-tech functionality, and level of innovation encountered.

Best tech on a low-end car

Suzuki Celerio

Best tech on low-mid-range car

Citroen C3

Best tech on a mid-range car

Mahindra XUV

Best tech on a high-end car

Volvo XC40 B4

Best tech on an ultra-high end car

BMW i7

Best tech on a family car

Kia Carnival

Best tech on a Compact SUV

Kia Seltos

Best tech on an SUV

Chery Tiggo 8 Pro

Best tech on a bakkie

Ford Ranger Wildtrak X

Best mid-range off-road car

Suzuki Jimny

Best comfort off-road car

Mahindra Scorpio-N

Best luxury off-road car

Land Rover Defender

Best electric vehicle (EV)

Volvo C40 Recharge

Best plug-in hybrid (PHEV)

Range Rover Sport PHEV

Best Hybrid (HEV)

Haval Jolion H6

Most futuristic design

Omoda C5

Best overall innovation

Land Rover Defender 130

Best overall car tech of the year

BMW i7