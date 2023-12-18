GadgetWheels
Gadget Wheels of the Year: a high-tech feast
Automotive tech became a digital feast in 2023, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK as he selects Gadget Wheels’ best of the year in a dozen categories.
The year 2023 saw a feast of automotive technology across all brands and tiers of cars, as infotainment screens expanded, digital systems improved, and new-energy ranges grew.
As we did not have access to all brands, the selection of the Gadget Wheels of the Year is based on cars that we drove during their launches or test drove and reviewed. All the names of winners below are linked to our reviews.
The definitions of low-end, mid-range, high-end and levels in between are based broadly on price ranges.
Criteria for our selections included integration of digital technology into the driving experience, seamlessness of high-tech functionality, and level of innovation encountered.
Best tech on a low-end car
Suzuki Celerio
Best tech on low-mid-range car
Citroen C3
Best tech on a mid-range car
Mahindra XUV
Best tech on a high-end car
Volvo XC40 B4
Best tech on an ultra-high end car
BMW i7
Best tech on a family car
Kia Carnival
Best tech on a Compact SUV
Kia Seltos
Best tech on an SUV
Chery Tiggo 8 Pro
Best tech on a bakkie
Ford Ranger Wildtrak X
Best mid-range off-road car
Suzuki Jimny
Best comfort off-road car
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Best luxury off-road car
Land Rover Defender
Best electric vehicle (EV)
Volvo C40 Recharge
Best plug-in hybrid (PHEV)
Range Rover Sport PHEV
Best Hybrid (HEV)
Haval Jolion H6
Most futuristic design
Omoda C5
Best overall innovation
Land Rover Defender 130
Best overall car tech of the year
BMW i7