Chery bucks SA trends

The affordable high-tech brand’s car sales figures remained steady last month even as the market declined by almost 10% year-on-year.

Affordable automotive high-tech proved itself again last month when challenger brand Chery held onto the high sales levels it had reported the month before.

The brand recorded total sales of 1,501 in November, which matches its performance in the same month last year, while the overall industry has declined by 9.8% over the same period.

With such a strong performance in November, Chery is heading to a record year in South Africa. Total sales to date are 25.1% better than year-to-date performance in 2022. With such a strong performance, Chery has maintained the number six spot in the passenger vehicle market, despite being relatively new to this country.

“The growth of the Chery brand should be seen in light of the general decline in the automotive market and the relatively short period that Chery has been in South Africa” says Tony Liu, deputy executive GM of Chery South Africa. “This makes our performance all the more significant and we would like to thank every South African family and business that has placed their trust in us.”

The company’s performance in South Africa mirrors its global sales performance.

The global Chery Group reported total sales of 212,076 vehicles in November. This is a massive 111% up on the same month last year. It also means that Chery has logged 11 months of consecutive growth across the globe, with total global sales of 1,656,626 vehicles from January to November. Sales in the year to date are already 47.8% better than in 2022.

In South Africa, Chery has fuelled its sales success in South Africa with a number of new model introductions. These include a refreshed flagship range, a new entry-level model and a new range in the form of the Tiggo Pro 7 Max.

In terms of flagships, Chery introduced the upgraded Tiggo 8 Pro and Pro Max. These models offer a higher level of standard specification, with upgraded infotainment systems, a new look and lower levels of noise, vibration and harshness.

Chery also welcomed a new entry-level model in the form of the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro LiT. This model brought the vehicle within reach of a new group of buyers looking for the best value-for-money SUV below R300,000. Its price of R279,900 has made it one of the best-selling models in the range and gave Chery an opportunity to offer it at a monthly instalment of only R3,999.

Says Jay Jay Botes, GM of Chery South Africa: “We have worked very hard to set a new value-for-money benchmark in the SUV segment. All our models, even the most affordable Tiggo 4 Pro LiT, are offered with our 10-year / 1-million-kilometre engine warranty and a service plan.

“But a good warranty and service plan are not enough and have to be combined with great design, good performance, high specification levels and high levels of active and passive safety. Lastly, a brand is only as good as its service and for that we would like to thank all the Chery dealers for their tireless work in supporting our customers.”