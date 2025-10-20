Is it a SUV or is it a bakkie?

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Reporting from the Chery International User Summit in Wuhu, China, SHERYL GOLDSTUCK tells us how a seven-seater SUV can also be a bakkie.

Chery Global made a big impact this week when it unveiled an innovative concept vehicle, the T1TP PHEV (plug in hybrid vehicle), at the Chery International User Summit in Wuhu, China,

The presentation of the concept surprised delegates due to the vehicle’s unconventional and highly adaptable design philosophy. The core innovation of the T1TP lies in its modular architecture, which features a detachable and re-attachable rear body section. This transformative engineering allows the vehicle to fulfil two distinct roles. It can operate as a comfortable seven-seater SUV for passenger-oriented duties and, with the rear module switched, it can be converted into a rugged double cabin bakkie for cargo and utility tasks.

Chery has confirmed plans for a full global market launch scheduled for 2026. This planned introduction positions the T1TP as a potential new benchmark and a significant breakthrough within the multipurpose vehicle segment.

The interior of the T1TP is designed too comfortable and intelligent. A central feature of the cabin is a high-definition 15.6-inch central touchscreen. This interface is complemented by an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) feature, specifically an Automatic Parking Assist (APA) system, which aids the driver in manoeuvring the vehicle. Passenger accommodation is a key focus, with a spacious interior that prioritises accessibility.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The design incorporates an 18-centimetre wide pathway between the second and third rows of seating, ensuring easy entry and exit for all passengers. The vehicle offers considerable seating flexibility through its second-row sliding system. This mechanism allows the second-row seats to be adjusted forward or backward by up to 38 centimetres, enabling families to tailor the cabin layout to their specific comfort and cargo space requirements.

When the vehicle is transformed into its pickup truck configuration, it presents a number of practical features. The cargo bed is highly functional and is constructed from durable materials. It offers a loading area of sufficient size to accommodate up to four adult bicycles. For securing cargo, the bed is equipped with four robust anchor points and an integrated partition system. This ensures that items of various sizes, from large to small, can be fastened safely during transit. The bed also provides a substantial 700-millimeter depth, a characteristic that enhances the vehicle’s capability to handle diverse road conditions and more challenging terrain.

Chery says it also intends to offer a range of modification accessories, which are designed to help owners personalise the vehicle and more easily transport recreational equipment, effectively allowing them to bring “joy from home to nature”.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The design of the Chery T1TP excels in its practical functionality. It possesses a charming and stylish appearance, characterised by firm and modern body lines. This deliberate styling ensures the vehicle presents a cohesive and attractive profile, whether it is configured as an SUV or a bakkie. This dual character makes it suitable for a wide spectrum of activities, from daily urban commuting to more demanding off-road adventures.

The arrival of the T1TP is anticipated to directly address growing consumer demand for a versatile vehicle. It is engineered to perform a multitude of roles without compromises. It is envisioned as a single vehicle solution capable of tasks ranging from the school run and long-distance family travel to transporting heavy outdoor equipment and tools.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.