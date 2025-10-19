VW inspires next wave of engineers

Zingce Tshikila, Lolwam Plaatjie and Lufefe Morris from Strelitzia High School in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Photo courtesy QuickPic.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Grade 9 learners from Nelson Mandela Bay explored the world of automotive engineering during a hands-on VW experience.

To inspire the next generation of engineers, Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) gave 114 Grade 9 learners from schools across Nelson Mandela Bay a first-hand look into the world of automotive engineering.

On 30 September and 1 October, learners were divided into groups of three and provided with equipment to build their own miniature vehicles, designed to race down a ramp. Learners observed their creations in motion, supporting one another as each team’s design completed the challenge. The activity was designed to promote problem-solving, creativity, and innovative thinking, which are key skills in science and engineering.

VWGA’s product development team, in partnership with Nelson Mandela University’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) in ACTION programme, hosted the students from Andrew Rabie High School, Strelitzia High School, Uitenhage High School, Hoërskool Cillié High School, Marymount Secondary School, Motherwell High School and Sanctor High School.

Grade 9 learners from Strelitzia High School in Nelson Mandela Bay. Photo courtesy Quickpic.

STEM in ACTION is a community engagement initiative spearheaded by the Faculty of Engineering, the Built Environment and Technology at Nelson Mandela University. The programme focuses on supporting Grade 8–12 learners and their educators in mathematics and physical science, with the objective of equipping learners with the competencies required to pursue further studies in STEM-related careers.

In addition to strengthening academic foundations, STEM in ACTION plays a role in fostering career awareness by providing opportunities for learners and teachers to explore STEM-related career pathways.

“Our aim at STEM in ACTION is to ignite curiosity and open doors to opportunities that many learners may not have imagined possible,” says Nabeelah Jappie, marketing co-ordinator of STEM in ACTION.

“Activities like these not only make science and engineering exciting and accessible, but they also help young people build scarce skills they will need to thrive in the future. Collaborations with industry partners such as VWGA are invaluable in showing learners the real-world of what they are learning in the classroom.”

VWGA is in its first year of partnering with STEM in ACTION and seeks to inspire learners to pursue careers in STEM. As part of this collaboration, VWGA’s product development team gave participants a glimpse into the daily life of an engineer and encouraged them to consider this career path.

Réhan Strydom, VWGA product development division head, says: “At Volkswagen Group Africa, we recognise the urgent need to grow South Africa’s pool of skilled engineers and innovators. By opening our doors to learners and showing them what engineering looks like in practice, we hope to grow the profession, spark curiosity and passion, and ultimately contribute to building the next generation of problem-solvers who will help drive both our industry and our country forward.”