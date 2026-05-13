AI tomorrow depends on what is built today

Image by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Once AI applications are deployed, they run continuously, as organisations integrate them more deeply into operations, writes ADIL EL YOUSESEFI, CEO of Africa Data Centres.

Infrastructure decisions made today will determine the cost and resilience of tomorrow’s AI. Why? Because AI-driven applications aren’t temporary workloads. Once deployed, they run continuously, improving and expanding as organisations integrate them more deeply into operations.

AI’s experimental phase is giving way to large-scale deployments across industries, from financial institutions running real-time analytics on millions of transactions to retailers training demand-forecasting models daily and healthcare providers analysing medical data on an enormous scale. At Africa Data Centres, we see this shift clearly as organisations begin moving AI workloads from experimentation into permanent, large-scale production environments. All of this is changing how infrastructure must be viewed.

AI infrastructure isn’t simply another IT cost line. It’s a long-term strategic investment that will determine how efficiently organisations can operate, how resilient their digital platforms are, and how sustainably they can scale their capabilities over time. That’s why the physical environment supporting AI matters far more than what many organisations understand.

The hidden cost of AI infrastructure

It’s no secret that AI workloads create significant demand for compute power. The result is two immediate pressures for data centres: significantly higher power consumption and much greater heat output. In our experience, these demands are already reshaping how facilities are designed, powered, and cooled.

The challenge is that traditional enterprise IT environments weren’t designed for these conditions. Conventional racks typically draw between 7 and 10 kilowatts of power. AI systems can require several times that amount, from 30 to more than 100 kilowatts . As compute density rises, so does the complexity of distributing power safely and removing heat efficiently.

If infrastructure isn’t designed with these requirements in mind, operating costs rise quickly. Power losses increase, while cooling systems struggle to maintain stable temperatures and equipment works harder to maintain performance. These inefficiencies quickly become a substantial long-term cost burden.

If infrastructure isn’t designed with these requirements in mind, operating costs rise quickly. Power losses increase, cooling systems struggle to maintain stable temperatures, and equipment works harder to maintain performance. As these inefficiencies compound, they not only create a substantial long‑term cost burden but also compromise the resilience of the environment, therefore availability will not be maintained in this case.

Planning for efficiency, longevity, and sustainability

Well-designed AI infrastructure incorporates solutions that maintain stable operating conditions and use less energy overall, while also planning for longevity and addressing ESG responsibilities:

Efficient power distribution and cooling systems: These are essential to deal with the concentrated heat loads that high-density compute environments generate. Many modern AI-ready facilities are adopting advanced cooling technologies designed specifically for dense workloads.

These are essential to deal with the concentrated heat loads that high-density compute environments generate. Many modern AI-ready facilities are adopting advanced cooling technologies designed specifically for dense workloads. Modular design to accommodate expansion: Facilities designed only for current hardware densities may struggle to accommodate the next generation of equipment without major retrofits or operational disruption. Modular data-centre architecture offers a more sustainable alternative. By designing facilities in scalable blocks, additional power, cooling, and floor space can be introduced without interrupting existing operations or forcing organisations to move workloads elsewhere.

Facilities designed only for current hardware densities may struggle to accommodate the next generation of equipment without major retrofits or operational disruption. Modular data-centre architecture offers a more sustainable alternative. By designing facilities in scalable blocks, additional power, cooling, and floor space can be introduced without interrupting existing operations or forcing organisations to move workloads elsewhere. Structural considerations : AI racks are heavier than traditional server cabinets due to their dense hardware configurations. Buildings must be designed to support these loads safely while still allowing future upgrades.

: AI racks are heavier than traditional server cabinets due to their dense hardware configurations. Buildings must be designed to support these loads safely while still allowing future upgrades. ESG commitments: Many organisations are expected to demonstrate progress against environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitments. With stricter reporting requirements around energy consumption and carbon emissions, infrastructure that prioritises efficiency helps address these challenges and supports both regulatory compliance and corporate sustainability goals.

Forward planning allows infrastructure to evolve alongside technology rather than being replaced prematurely. More importantly, it allows organisations to expand their digital capabilities without undermining their environmental commitments.

The strategic conversation boards should be having

As AI becomes embedded in business strategy, the infrastructure supporting it deserves the same level of executive attention as the software platforms running on top of it. For companies planning significant AI deployments, these are more than technical considerations. They are strategic choices that shape competitiveness for years to come.

At Africa Data Centres, we see this shift clearly in conversations with clients, asking not just where their workloads will run today, but whether the infrastructure supporting them will remain fit-for-purpose five or ten years from now.

And that’s the right question to ask. Because as AI becomes central to economic growth and digital services, the facilities that power it must be designed for long-term performance, not short-term convenience. Which is why infrastructure readiness should form part of board-level AI strategy discussions.