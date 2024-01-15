CES 2024: Asus updates ExpertCenter business desktops

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The high-performance workstations feature the latest 14th generation Intel CPU and professional-grade Nvidia graphics, writes JASON BANNIER.

While Nvidia is the hot name in computer chips nowadays, Intel remains in the fray for basic processing. It is no surprise, then, to see Asus launch sleek new workstations that combine both brands.

At CES 2024 last week, the Taiwanese company best known for its gaming motherboards unveiled a full new range of its 2024 ExpertCenter desktop series. The sub-brand is more than a decade old, but continues to keep up with the fastest available, offering up to Intel Core i9 14th Gen CPU, with 128 GB of DDR5 memory, and professional-grade Nvidia graphics.

The machines are also built to last, passing MIL-STD-810H U.S. military-grade testing and stringent internal durability tests.

Despite all these specs, the most impressive aspect of the machines is that they are about 10% more compact than its predecessor and aimed at smaller workspaces. They also feature a “tool-free release mechanism”, to make it easier to reconfigure or update components.

The ExpertCenter series features the following form factors: