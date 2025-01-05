CES 2025: Waymo paves road to future

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The 2025 Consumer Electronic Show will unveil insights into autonomous motoring and the future of AI, writes JASON BANNIER.

Visitors to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in las Vegas this week can expect “incredible advances” across numerous technology categories, led by mobility.

One of the highlights of the show, running from 7 to 10 January 2025, will be a keynote address on the future of autonomous driving by Tekedra Mawakana, co-CEO of Waymo, the Google subsidiary that is regarded as a leader in autonomous ride-haling.

Waymo will showcase advancements in autonomous vehicle technology, alongside John Deere and Oshkosh presenting innovations in smart agricultural and construction vehicles. Hyundai will highlight cutting-edge air travel technologies, while the new Mobility Stage will host dynamic presentations from leading figures in the mobility industry.

“Expect incredible advances across artificial intelligence, digital health and wellness, and the entire mobility ecosystem, from connected and autonomous cars to construction, aviation and aquatic vehicles,” said John Kelley, CTA President and CES show director, during a virtual press conference last month.

Big, small, experienced and young

This year, over 1,400 startups will be present alongside global tech giants like Nvidia and Samsung, and new additions such as Foxconn and Scout Motors. With AI as a central theme, the event will showcase the evolution of technology in addressing global challenges and transforming industries.

Melissa Harrison, CTA VP of marketing and communications, said: “New exhibitors include EcoFlow, Pecron, PKCell, and Paukee. You’ll find exhibits from companies like Continental, NXP, and new CES exhibitor Scout Motors.

“You’ll find exhibitors focused on smart cities, IoT, AI and sustainability, where enterprise meets innovation. Exhibitors like Exeter, Hitachi, NASA and Siemens will showcase groundbreaking tech that’s transforming cities and infrastructure and shaping the future of urban living.”

Other major brands making an appearance include Hisense, LG, Panasonic, Samsung, Sony and TCL.

AI and new categories

Artificial intelligence was a major trend during CES 2024, and is set to dominate this year again, with transformative applications across healthcare, mobility, and smart manufacturing.

Kinsey Fabrizio, president of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), said: “AI is across the entire show floor. Every category is talking about AI and their different products and solutions, and we’re loving it. You’re going to find AI powered digital twins, enterprise software for smart factories and climate forecasting, AI chips to improve computing power and breakthroughs in AI enabled drug discovery.

“And some of the top exhibitors that you can look out for in these areas will be AMD and BMW, Nvidia, Siemens, Walmart. And of course, we are excited to see so many startups from around the world introducing new AI technologies.

“Look for beauty and personal care, fashion tech and pet tech,” said Fabrizio.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will open the event, addressing how AI and computing are driving advancements across industries.

For the first time, the iconic new Las Vegas Sphere venue will host a CES keynote, with Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian sharing insights on the future of mobility.

CES 2025 will introduce new Innovation Award categories, reflecting technology’s growing influence in daily life.

Beyond product launches, CES is a platform for addressing the world’s most pressing challenges.

Kelley said: “CES is more than just the products on the show floor. We have sessions across more than 40 conference tracks for CES 2025. These include emerging areas like quantum computing and energy transition.

“Quantum computing will feature the Quantum Means Business Program, which is produced in partnership with Quantum World Congress. Energy transition will highlight the rise of technology driving increased energy demand and how innovation can meet that challenge.

“(In) a new partnership with the Council of Fashion Designers of America, we’ll explore how fashion and technology work together, shaping design, production and retail, and changing the face of consumer wearables. And (in) programming, we explore how AI and machine learning are unlocking new business opportunities.”

* Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and writer for Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky at @jas2bann.