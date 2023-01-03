CES goes big on challenges in 2023

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week is going large on automotive, health, sustainability and human security tech.

For the first time, the annual CES gadget launchpad in Las Vegas has a theme: how technology is addressing the world’s biggest challenges. The Consumer Technology Association (CTA), in partnership with the United Nations Trust Fund for Human Security, is using the event as a showcase for the global campaign, Human Security for All (HS4A).

“CES is the world’s most exciting technology event, from startups in Eureka Park to global brands on the main stages,” says Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of CTA. “Tech advances are helping to solve the world’s greatest challenges, and CES 2023 will set the agenda for the year ahead.”

CES, formerly the Consumer Electronics Show, is the world’s largest expo of new consumer technology.

Major brands, like Canon, Google, Hisense, Intel, LG Electronics, Nikon, Samsung, TCL and Voxx, are hosting their own large stands, along with new and expanded areas. The CTA provided the following overview:

Automotive and Mobility – The automotive sector will be bigger than ever, making it one of the largest auto shows in the world with nearly 300 exhibitors in West Hall. Global launches and keynotes from BMW and Stellantis lead into exhibits featuring the latest in self-driving tech, electric vehicles and personal mobility devices for land, air and sea.

Exhibitors: Candela Marine Technology, GM, Italdesign Giugiaro, Magna, MobilEye, Waymo, RYSE and Volvo Penta.

Exhibitors: Candela Marine Technology, GM, Italdesign Giugiaro, Magna, MobilEye, Waymo, RYSE and Volvo Penta. Digital Health – The past few years have shown that consumers want to take their health into their own hands. CES 2023 is bringing even more digital health innovations and brands to the global stage, showing how rapidly this market is growing. Look for advancements in digital therapeutics, mental wellness, women’s health tech and telemedicine. CTA’s Digital Health Studio, presented by The American College of Emergency Physicians, will feature the latest in technology for diagnostic and treatment functions and highlight the importance of remote connectivity for accessible healthcare.

Exhibitors: Abbott, LOTTE Healthcare, MedWand Solutions and Omron Healthcare.

Exhibitors: Abbott, LOTTE Healthcare, MedWand Solutions and Omron Healthcare. Sustainability – Global brands like John Deere, LG, Samsung and Siemens will show how innovation can conserve energy and increase power generation, create more sustainable agricultural systems, power smart cities, support access to clean water.

Exhibitors: 3M, Bridger Aerospace, Caterpillar and NexGen Power Systems, Panasonic and Sony.

Exhibitors: 3M, Bridger Aerospace, Caterpillar and NexGen Power Systems, Panasonic and Sony. Web3 and Metaverse – For the first time, CES 2023 will have a dedicated Metaverse area on the show floor. Exhibitors will showcase groundbreaking sensory technology building immersive, interactive digital worlds. A Web3 Studio, located in the LVCC, Central Hall and produced by CoinDesk, will be the focal point of the Web3, Metaverse and Blockchain area at CES. CoinDesk will host industry leaders and visionaries as they discuss the most impactful developments that have taken root across industries, technologies and capabilities. The show will also feature Web3 programming by the Blockchain Association.

Exhibitors: Magic Leap, Microsoft, OVR Technology and SK.

Exhibitors: Magic Leap, Microsoft, OVR Technology and SK. Human Security for All – With unprecedented global challenges, the HS4A campaign serves to cultivate collaboration and innovation across all industries, all countries, to improve the human experience. CTA is proud to be part of this first-of-its-kind partnership with the United Nations Trust Fund for Human Security.

Must-See Keynotes – all available via livestream and in the digital venue until the end of February.

Can’t Miss Conference Programs

Events and Awards

Resources

B-Roll – High-definition video b-roll from CES is available for easy download

CES 2023 App – Everything you need to plan for and navigate CES. Search “CES 2023” in your app store

CES 2023 Schedule – Explore your options to connect, learn and be inspired

CES Tech Talk Podcast – Download or subscribe to hear the top trends at CES

Exhibitor Media Center – Media get free and easy access to the latest CES exhibitor news and assets

Featured Speakers – See some of the many industry visionaries slated to speak at CES 2023

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2023 will take place in Las Vegas on 5-8 January 2023 with Media Days taking place 3 January 2023. Attendees will experience technologies from global brands, hear about the future of technology from thought leaders and collaborate face-to-face with other attendees. The show will highlight how innovations in sustainability, transportation and mobility, digital health, the metaverse and more are addressing the world’s greatest challenges. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2023 updates, registration details, and the media page for all press resources.