CES 2021: The 6 big trends

CES 2021 features more than 1,000 exhibitors from around the world and showcases the latest trends and innovation in artificial intelligence, 5G, digital health, smart cities, and vehicle technology, among others.

CNET’s coverage will include live streams of keynotes, including those by Verizon’s Hans Vestberg, General Motors’ Mary Barra, AMD’s Dr. Lisa Su, Best Buy’s Corie Barry, and WarnerMedia’s Ann Sarnoff, supplemented with expert commentary and analysis. Additionally, CNET editors will be hosting the following six panels covering crucial topics for 2021 (information provided by CNET):