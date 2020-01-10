CES: Weber reinvents the braai

The Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub is a step-by-step grilling assistant that sends notifications directly to a smartphone on everything from grill setup, to when food is ready to flip, serve, and eat. Braai-purists may object violently, but it could well rescue the reputations of those who only think they are masters of the art.

Weber is showcasing the system at CES in Las Vegas this week, and has already had the Hub selected as a CES Innovation Award honoree.

Integrating artificial intelligence and nearly 70 years of grilling knowledge, the Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub leverages some of the most advanced smart cooking technology on the market.

Says Chris Scherzinger, CEO at Weber-Stephen Products LLC: “Having the right information at the right time is powerful – it’s the key to getting perfect results and developing your skills as a griller. The Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub delivers on that promise and enhances the grilling experience. Regardless of the type of grill you own, the Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub will seamlessly turn it into a smart grill featuring cutting-edge grilling technology.”

How the Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub works

Step-by-step assistance: With the Weber Connect app, the griller receives notifications on everything from grill setup, to when it's time to flip food, change the temperature, and when it's the perfect doneness to serve. The app will also prompt the griller with tips and techniques to help achieve perfect doneness. It's like having your own personal grill master by your side every step of the way.

Access to decades of grilling expertise: The Weber Connect app features a variety of grilling programs, developed by Weber Grill Masters, with detailed instructions. New content will continuously evolve and be added.

New functionality: Weber Connect will continue to evolve and offer new functionality and features, including a planned Alexa integration in 2020.

“We started with the simple idea of using modern technology to make cooking perfectly easy for anyone, and we applied that to grilling. From smoking a holiday turkey to hosting a backyard barbeque, everyone from the novice griller to an experienced grill master will have the confidence that whatever they make will come out perfectly,” said Matt Van Horn, June CEO and co-founder. “We’ve accomplished the next evolution of cooking technology with the Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub powered by JuneOS, by giving everyone the guidance to unlock their true grilling potential.”

The Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub launches in more than 30 countries in early 2020. It will be available in the US at weber.com and select retailers for $129.99. For more information on the Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub, visit weber.com.