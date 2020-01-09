Stream of the Day
CES: Vehicle tech drives CES 2020
Technology moves the world forward conceptually and physically as the latest vehicle technology is unveiled at CES in Las Vegas this week.
The latest video produced by the CES team for CES 2020 showcases the products and services that are pushing boundaries of innovation in vehicle technology.
CES 2020 is at the centre of vehicle technology and has been named one of USA Today’s 10 Best Auto Shows. Some of the world’s biggest companies showing off the latest in self-driving vehicles, concept cars, and connected vehicles.
Companies featured include Bridgestone, Toyota, Osram and BlackBerry.
Stream of the Day
CES: Watch how digital health is changing
Over the past few years, tech has enabled consumers to keep tabs on their health, and in some cases, pre-emptively detect health problems.
Technology empowers consumers to take control of their wellness, improves health care, and saves lives – all while lowering costs of medical bills and delivering better outcomes. This is why medical aids like Discovery encourage plans like Vitality – when their clients are healthy, they are far less likely to claim for diseases linked to being unfit.
Pre-emptive solutions like Apple Watch’s a-fib (irregular heath rhythm) detection have saved lives by detecting heart attacks before they happen.
At CES 2020, heart rate detection has become old news, and the latest displays the new tools that aim to enhance the patient experience and transform the future of health care.
Keynote comments in the video feature:
- Suzy Deering – Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, Head of Global Brand, eBay America
- Michael Kassan – Chairman and CEO, MediaLink
- Alan Jope – CEO, Unilever
- Marc Benioff – Chairman and co-CEO, Salesforce
Stream of the Day
CES: Business leaders talk innovation
The latest technologies are being unveiled at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, and CES has provided footage of comment and announcements by business leaders from Procter & Gamble, LG Electronics, and Bosch.
Business leaders from companies across the globe have come to stand by their company’s inventions and innovations. Almost all of the major tech companies are making product announcements during CES 2020 Media Days, that highlight their latest innovations and ideas.
In the video provided by CES, the following business leaders talk about their latest innovations:
- Marc Pritchard – Procter & Gamble
- John Taylor – LG Electronics
- Mike Mansuetti – Bosch