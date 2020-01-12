Product of the Day
CES: Land Rover showcases world-first dual eSIM connectivity
At CES 2020 in Las Vegas this week, the Land Rover Defender family showcased dual eSIM connectivity for the first time in a vehicle.
The 2020 Land Rover Defender is the first vehicle with two embedded LTE modems for enhanced connectivity, while the vehicle’s new Pivi Pro infotainment system shares electronic hardware with the latest smartphones.
The Pivi Pro system allows drivers to make full use of the Software-Over-The-Air (SOTA) technology in the New Defender without compromising the system’s ability to stream music and connect to apps. With its own designated LTE modem and eSIM, the SOTA technology can operate in the background without affecting the day-to-day connectivity provided by the separate modem and eSIM in the infotainment module.
The always-on, connected Pivi Pro setup sits at the heart of the cabin in the New Defender. A 10-inch high-resolution touchscreen allows drivers to control numerous aspects of the vehicle using the same processing hardware as the latest smartphones. In addition, customers can connect two mobile devices at once using Bluetooth.
Peter Virk, Director of Connected Car and Future Technology, Jaguar Land Rover, says: “With one LTE modem and eSIM dedicated to the Software-Over-The-Air (SOTA) technology and the same set-up looking after music streaming and apps, New Defender has the digital capacity to keep customers connected, updated and entertained at all times anywhere in the world.
“You could liken the design to a brain, with each half enjoying its own connection for unrivalled and uninterrupted service. Like the brain, one side of the system looks after logical functions, like SOTA, while the other takes care of more creative tasks.”
Pivi Pro is equipped with its own battery, so the system is always on and able to respond immediately on startup. As a result, the navigation is ready to accept new destinations the moment the driver sits in the vehicle. The system allows drivers to access to the latest software updates remotely – including navigation mapping data – without the need to visit retailers for updates to be installed.
The LTE connectivity behind the Jaguar Land Rover infotainment system also allows the New Defender to roam across multiple networks in different regions to help optimise connectivity. In addition, the cloud-based architecture provided by CloudCar is designed to make it easy to access and use content and services.
Land Rover has also confirmed the first New Defender SUVs will feature more SOTA capability than originally projected. At the Frankfurt Motor Show in September 2019, Land Rover announced that 14 individual electronic control modules would be able to receive remote updates, however, the first production vehicles will feature 16 control units capable of receiving SOTA updates. Land Rover engineers estimate that in-dealer software updates will be a thing of the past for Defender customers before the end of 2021 as additional SOTA modules come online, rising from the current 16 to more than 45.
Land Rover showcased its advanced Pivi Pro technology at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, with the New Defender 110 and 90 taking pride of place on the Qualcomm and BlackBerry stands respectively.
CES: Amazfit showcases futuristic home treadmill
For those readers who want to start their fitness journeys at home, Huami unveiled the Amazfit HomeStudio at CES.
Amazfit HomeStudio is a connected fitness treadmill paired with a 43” HD screen, called the Glass, and surround-sound JBL speakers to provide an immersive and personal fitness experience. It comes as a partnership with Studio, a fitness entertainment brand that offers virtual classes. Amazfit HomeStudio uses AI-powered computer vision to detect and help correct posture and positioning.
The device can be paired with Amazfit’s AirRun foldable treadmill, which was also unveiled at CES. The treadmill uses salt belt technology to make runs more comfortable. Because it’s foldable and portable, one can move the treadmill and Glass around the house.
With the screen connected into Studio’s classes, the Glass can access a studio experience in the home. The service offers over 1,000 classes across treadmill, sculpt, stretch, and yoga. With Amazfit HomeStudio’s connected treadmill, participants get the full cardio experience.
“At the end of 2019, Huami defined a new mission: Connect Health with Technology. STUDIO’s passion for fitness has proven to be a perfect match,” says Wang Huang, chairman and CEO of Huami. “We want to bring the latest in fitness to our users, through products and services they can count on. That’s what Huami Amazfit is bringing to the new decade – cutting-edge innovation in health technology.”
Huami provided the following specs:
- Immersive 43 Inch Premium 1080P HD Smart Glass Screen
- 3 Premium 20W JBL Speakers (2 on treadmill, 1 on Glass)
- HomeStudio premium Treadmill – 12 MPH Slat Belt Technology and 20 inch wide and 53 inches long running surface
- Amazfit AirRun – 9 MPH and Foldable
- 3D TOF Camera For Computer Vision Detection
CES: Samsung launches Lite flagships
At CES in Las Vegas this week, Samsung launched the S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite, which offer similar experiences to their more expensive siblings, but at a lower price.
Samsung Electronics announced the new Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite at CES this week. Building on the legacy of the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series, these Galaxy Lite models bring key premium features, such as the latest camera technology and signature S Pen, to an accessible price point.
“The Galaxy S and Galaxy Note devices have met consumer wants and demands around the world,” said DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics. “These devices represent our continuous effort to deliver industry-leading innovations, from performance and power to intelligence and services. The Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite will introduce those distinct key premium features that make up a Galaxy S and Galaxy Note experience.”
Galaxy S10 Lite: Pro-Grade Camera for Photos and Smooth Video
Galaxy S10 Lite devices offer a wide range of camera features and capabilities, building on Samsung’s industry-leading camera technologies and bringing them to more widely accessible devices, meaning they are more affordable.
The device features a main Wide-angle camera and Ultra Wide and Macro cameras alongside the new Super Steady OIS. When paired with Super Steady mode, Super Steady OIS provides higher stability for action-focused photos and videos.
The Ultra-Wide camera has a 123-degree angle lens, like the human eye, while the front and rear high-resolution cameras allow users to capture details in crystal-clear focus.
Galaxy Note10 Lite: Productivity Anytime, Anywhere
The Note 10 Lite features the signature Samsung S Pen. Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE) support means users can click the S Pen to navigate a presentation, control video content or take a picture. Air Command also gives users faster access to the S Pen’s features. The Samsung Notes app makes note-taking faster with the S Pen. And now, users can turn handwritten notes into text for editing and sharing.
The Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite will give more people access to key premium Galaxy features:
- Uninterrupted Display: Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite offer edge-to-edge Infinity-O displays. With a 6.7-inch screen size, the display provides an expansive and immersive experience.
- Larger and Long-Lasting Battery: The Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite are packed with a large 4,500mAh battery and super-fast charging capabilities, so users can stay connected longer.
- Services and Security: The Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite come with Samsung’s ecosystem of apps and services, including Bixby, Samsung Pay and Samsung Health. As one would expect, these Galaxy Lite devices are also protected with the defence-grade security platform, Samsung Knox.
The Galaxy S10 Lite is available in Prism White, Prism Black and Prism Blue, while the Galaxy Note10 Lite is available in Aura Glow, Aura Black and Aura Red.