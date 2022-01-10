CES 2022: World’s first 300-hour wireless gaming headset

At CES 2022, HyperX announced new additions to its award-winning gaming accessories lineup. Underscoring its commitment to support wireless gaming needs, the latest HyperX products include the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset with up to 300 hours of battery life, HyperX Clutch wireless gaming controller and Pulsefire Haste wireless gaming mouse. In addition to wireless peripherals, HyperX also introduced the Alloy Origins 65 mechanical gaming keyboard with HyperX Red and Aqua mechanical switches, Cloud II gaming headset in a new white and pink colourway, and Cloud Core headset with DTS Headphone:X audio.

“CES sets the tone for consumer technology in 2022, and is a great time for HyperX to share our latest innovations and demonstrate our continued dedication to bring gamers high-performance products,” says Kevin Hague, vice president and general manager, HyperX. “As producers of professional gaming-grade accessories, HyperX is committed to outfitting the gaming and esports communities with the best products for extended gaming sessions, esports tournaments or casual gaming with friends.”

The latest HyperX line of products offer new levels of comfort, performance and control, and are designed to improve the gameplay experience for gamers at all levels.

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset: Cloud Alpha Wireless offers the longest-lasting battery in a wireless gaming headset with up to 300 hours of battery life on a single charge. The headset provides an immersive audio experience with DTS Headphone:X and utilises new-and-improved, custom-designed Dual Chamber Technology and HyperX 50mm Drivers that feature a slimmer, lighter design while maintaining the sound and performance of the original wired version. Cloud Alpha Wireless provides signature HyperX comfort with soft, pliable leatherette and custom plush memory foam, and a durable aluminum frame for long-lasting durability and stability. The headset features a detachable noise-cancelling mic with LED status indicator and onboard audio controls on the ear cup.

Availability

The new products will be available through the HyperX U.S. network of retail and e-tail outlets:

Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset – pricing and expected availability in February at $200

HyperX Clutch Wireless Gaming Controller – pricing and expected availability in March at $50

Pulsefire Haste Wireless Gaming Mouse – pricing and expected availability in February at $80

Alloy Origins 65 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – pricing and expected availability in February at $100

Cloud II Gaming Headset – pricing and expected availability in March at $100

Cloud Core Gaming Headset – pricing and expected availability in January at $70