CES 2022: Intel’s Mobileye reveals big deals for self-driving

During an Intel news conference today, Intel subsidiary Mobileye revealed multiple new strategic collaborations designed to transform driver and passenger experiences globally. Deals with Volkswagen Group, Ford and Zeekr were brought to light to illustrate the breadth and innovation of Mobileye’s ADAS-to-AV technology. Mobileye also revealed its EyeQ Ultra – Mobileye’s first AV-on-chip (AVoC) purpose-built for Level 4 self-driving vehicles.

“Our customers are demonstrating that innovation is at the centre of their future strategies and leaning on Mobileye to help execute their visions,” says Amnon Shashua, Mobileye president and chief executive officer. “As a trusted collaborator, Mobileye is firing on all cylinders to deliver scalable ADAS-to-AV solutions that exceed the expectations of our customers and, at the same time, push the industry forward. We’re grateful for our ongoing collaborations and look forward to setting more new industry standards together.”

The new deals and programs revealed include:

First global application of “swarm data” for ADAS: Volkswagen Group is the first original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to apply Mobileye’s mapping data to enhance the comfort and safety of ADAS features globally. Mobileye Roadbook is a crowd-sourced, cloud-generated database of highly precise, high-definition maps. Swarm data is collected via Mobileye-equipped vehicles globally, and VW is now using that data to greatly enhance the driver experience via Travel Assist 2.5. For example, where available, lane-keeping assistance will be provided in many areas without visible lane markings. Mobileye’s proprietary Road Experience Management technology automatically aggregates and generates AV maps in the cloud, delivering a truly global and scalable mapping solution for automated vehicles. The Roadbook-enhanced Travel Assist feature will be available soon in Volkswagen, Škoda and Seat electric vehicle (EV) models based on Volkswagen’s MEB platform.



Shashua and Herbert Diess, chairman of the board for Volkswagen Group, recently tested Volkswagen’s new Mobileye-enabled Travel Assist features in an ID.4 vehicle in Munich. During the test drive, Diess observed several advantages to using REM technology for the advanced features. “It’s a clear advantage of using real driving data over maps … everything works well, and the car is basically following this car without any intervention from my side,” he says.



“Ford has been delivering new vehicle technologies that make driving safer and easier for more than a century,” Ford president and CEO Jim Farley says. “We are excited to work with Mobileye on a platform that supports our development of next-generation autonomy technologies. Our investment in these capabilities will allow us to transform our customers’ transportation experiences.”



“Mobileye has been a strategic partner to our mission of delivering lifestyle vehicles fit for a more sustainable and autonomous future of transportation,” says Andy An, CEO of Zeekr Intelligent Technology. “Our partnership supports Zeekr and Mobileye’s shared ambitions for leading the global ADAS and AV industry. Zeekr welcomes open collaboration that enables the integration of technological expertise to create a more sophisticated autonomous mobility experience for our customers.”

Also unveiled at the news conference was the Udelv Transporter, a purpose-built autonomous delivery vehicle powered by Mobileye Drive. As announced last year, Udelv plans to produce more than 35,000 Mobileye-driven Transporters by 2028, with commercial operations beginning in 2023.