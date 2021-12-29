CES 2022: Disney-style AI to change the customer experience

A Swiss company is revolutionising the way face-to-face CX can be delivered. Using the influence of Disney and combining it with intelligent AI technology and voice control, Animatico is providing companies with a seamless way of interacting with customers and visitors.

Avatars have for some years been held up as one of the future pillars of customer service. However, up until now, clunky technology, a lack of effective voice control and poor conversational understanding has meant that it has been seen as a gimmick rather than an effective business tool.

Offering a perfect welcome to visitors

Animatico has created a voice-enabled, completely intuitive, human-like interface with interactive AI characters, turning avatars from gimmicks into key business tools. The team’s experience at Disney has enabled life-like avatar character design and movement, all of which bring about huge benefits for visitors and customers.

The avatar automatically recognises visitors and customers in the surrounding area and encourages them over with a subtle invitation. Once over, the avatar starts the interaction meaning that visitors and customers are able to ask for information, inquire about locations, the fastest route to their destination, product promotions and recommendations. It frees up other staff usually assigned to these tasks to focus on other, important areas of their role, improving productivity and efficiency within workforces.

Increase retail customer engagement and reduce churn

A key sector in which Animatico’s avatar is fast proving to be hugely effective is retail. Increasing customer engagement, reducing churn and routing the customer through the store effectively, are all challenges the retail sector is constantly trying to overcome.

Positioning a voice-enabled, interactive avatar strategically within the store ensures that customers are proactively approached. The avatar can then be customised to promote products in a fun and engaging way and answer questions that a customer might otherwise be unwilling to ask.

Turn up engagement through gamification

This engagement can be through simple interaction, but stores are also able to ramp it up by adding gamification capability. Games that are related to your products can help to build an emotional and memorable customer journey.

Learn more about your customers and visitors

In an age where data is playing an increasingly important role in helping businesses grow and understand their customer base, the avatar can also provide invaluable analytics to better understand your customer/visitor and their habits. Utilising this data to modify and change current systems to ensure a better experience can make a huge impact for businesses across sectors.

Animatico’s intelligent, AI-driven avatar ticks all of these boxes. It is set to revolutionise the way that museums, offices and retail environments.

Want to find out more? Animatico will be attending CES 2022, 5-8 January at the Swiss Pavilion, Booth 62821.