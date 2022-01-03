CES 2022: Deepbrain humanises AI avatars

DeepBrain AI’s industry-first approach to “humanising” AI assistants provides users with an experience that is familiar, enlightening and approachable. Its video synthesis solutions, a CES 2022 Innovation Awards Winner, leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence to quickly create lifelike human-based AI avatars that inform, solve and guide users through thousands of possible scenarios and real-time interactions.

“Our AI avatars are uniquely developed from real people, using their real voices, physical appearances, gestures and regional dialects,” says the company. “We work in a wide range of industries and our AI solution is used by companies like 7-Eleven, KB Bank, LG HV, and Roche.

DeepBrain AI is one of the top three global companies that possess both deep learning-based video synthesis and voice synthesis source technology. The technology can be implemented in various forms regardless of industry fields, such as AI announcer, AI anchor, AI banker, AI tutor, AI show host, AI kiosk, AI video consultation, AI concierge, AI doctor, and AI lawyer.

DeepBrain AI CEO Eric Jang says: “We were able to successfully secure the Series B investment round as a result of acquiring a clear competitive edge in the field of artificial intelligence based on our technology recognised domestically as well as globally. To be reborn as a global leading company, we will actively strive to expand business scale and develop new technologies with AI human solutions at the fore.”

DeepBrain AI is being showcased at CES 2022 this week. Attendees will have a chance to talk and engage with diverse AI humans at the following events:

CES Unveil : Monday, January 3rd, Mandalay Bay, Level 2 Shorelines Exhibit Hall

Pepcom : Tuesday, January 4th, The Mirage Events Center at the Mirage Hotel

CES2022 : January 5th to 8th, Las Vegas Convention Center

* For more information, visit www.deepbrainai.io