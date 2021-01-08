CES 2021: YouCam Video

Perfect Corp. will launch a new standalone video editing app, YouCam Video, at the 2021 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The application is built on the artificial intelligence (AI) and artificial reality (AR) makeover tech utilised in the company’s popular YouCam Makeup app.

YouCam Video lets users edit portrait-style footage with makeup, reshape facial features on selfie videos, and add in video effects. The makeup in video feature includes AR makeup powered by Perfect Corp’s AgileFace tracking technology that takes into consideration the facial features of an individual user. This aims to deliver an accurate, inclusive, and natural-looking virtual makeover. All the edits are applied in real-time in order for the user to know the end result as the video plays.

The key features of YouCam Video are as follows:

Hundreds of instant makeup styles, including lipstick, eyeshadow, eyebrows, eyelashes, eyeliner and blush.

Extensive selection of reshape and retouch tools for selfie videos including face slimming, skin smoothing and, eye, nose and lip fine-tuning.

Many hair colours in a wide range of styles for users to experiment with — including single color and ombré (hair blending from one colour into another).

Wide selection of augmented reality effects.

Integrated sharing options to social media.

For a fee, users can upgrade to YouCam Video Premium for unlimited access to exclusive makeup and look collections, full range of beautifying tools, watermark removal, and unlimited editing length for videos.

Alice Chang, Perfect Corp. CEO and founder, says: “This new app taps into the surging demand for video across social media and takes selfie video editing to the next level by providing robust editing and beautifying tools for that perfect video.”

The app is currently only available on the Apple App Store.