Cathay ropes AI into cargo safety

The Cargo Terminal in Hiong Long is pioneering new standards in logistics safety and security.

Cathay Cargo Terminal has become the first air cargo terminal in Hong Kong to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) with existing CCTV infrastructure to enhance safety and security monitoring across its terminal buildings.

Partnering with Intenseye, a leader in AI-powered workplace safety solutions, Cathay Cargo Terminal leverages advanced computer vision and AI algorithms to monitor safety and security hazards in real time to mitigate potential incidents and improve safety at the workplace.

The technology uses the existing CCTV network to monitor for potential workplace safety or security hazards such as safety equipment not being worn, vehicles or equipment moving too close to each other or to workers, individuals not following pedestrian walkways or work-at-height protocols and more. The system can also detect intrusions, amongst many other terminal-specific scenarios.

As well as optimising key modules of the Intenseye solution for a cargo terminal environment, Cathay Cargo Terminal and Intenseye have partnered to develop unique cargo terminal features, such as real-time alerts if shipments appear to be unattended at truck docks.

The Intenseye solution is built on the principles of Ethical UI, with built-in privacy protections to concentrate on identifying potentially hazardous situations.

Cathay Cargo Terminal’s exceptional safety record and leading safety culture was recently recognised with five awards at the Hong Kong Occupational Safety and Health Awards, including a Gold Award for Safety Management System.

“We take safety and security extremely seriously,” says Mark Watts, chief operating officer of Cathay Cargo Terminal. “We see AI as an important tool to enhance and augment our existing safety management system, to help ‘see the unseen’, and to further strengthen hazard reporting and leading safety indicators as we strive to ensure a zero-harm workplace.”

Intenseye CEO Sercan Esen says: “Our focus has always been on helping companies create safer environments, and it’s great to see the real-world impact of these new features in improving day-to-day safety and efficiency.”

Cathay Cargo Terminal has also started installing AI on all X-ray machines at the terminal to augment its Enhanced Lithium Screening programme and plans to introduce AI into its Thermal Imaging programme in 2025.