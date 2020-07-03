Captain America comes to Fortnite

Players of Fortnite will get the first Avenger, Captain America, as a playable character this week.

From today, the Item Shop will include Cap’s Outfit along with two items: his Proto-Adamantium Pickaxe and Back Bling. Players can wield the shield as their Pickaxe, or display it proudly on their backs. The Captain America skin costs 2000 V-bucks (around R300) from the Fortnite Item Shop.

This isn’t the first time Fortnite has offered comic book characters as skins. In the last season’s battle pass, Deadpool was an option, and Aquaman will be playable in this season’s battle pass when he becomes available.

The partnership with Marvel is not exclusive though, because Epic Games offers DC skins too, including Harley Quinn, Catwoman, and Batman