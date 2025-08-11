Cape Town named global TikTok hotspot 

Image by Google Gemini Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Mother City’s 10 most share-worthy spots are highlighted by SANDRA KNEUBUHLER, MD of the Radisson Hotel Group for Sub-Saharan Africa.

Cape Town is officially a social media sensation. The city just landed a spot on a list of the world’s Top 10 most TikTok-famous travel destinations, securing 10th place with over 2.3-million TikTok videos tagged #CapeTown, and more than 15-million Instagram hashtags to match. In other words? The Mother City is trending, and for good reason.

From iconic backdrops and rooftop views to pastel neighbourhoods and mountain-top moments, Cape Town is made for the ‘For You’ page. Whether you’re into transitions, timelapses, OOTDs, or travel vlogs, these 10 spots are guaranteed to deliver the views (and the views).

1. Bo-Kaap

No list would be complete without it. This historic neighbourhood is a fan favourite on TikTok, thanks to its kaleidoscope of candy-coloured homes and cobbled streets. It’s a must for fashion flips, culture vlogs, and “you won’t believe this is real” reveals.

2. Table Mountain Cable Car

POV: you’re spinning your way up one of the 7 Natural Wonders of the World. The rotating cable car is made for dramatic pans, aesthetic audio overlays, and that classic arms-wide tourist shot once you’re at the top.

3. Clifton Beach at Sunset

Catch that golden glow where the Atlantic sparkles and the sky turns peachy pink. Whether you’re dancing on the sand or filming moody “soft life” moments, Clifton’s got the lighting and the location.

4. The Infinity Pool at Radisson Collection Hotel, Waterfront Cape Town

Yes, it’s giving luxury. With uninterrupted ocean views, a slick design, and Table Mountain watching in the background, this rooftop pool is practically made for that dreamy slow-mo content. You’ll want to film here at golden hour. Trust.

5. Rooftop at Radisson RED Cape Town V&A Waterfront

Cape Town’s most creative rooftop hangout. With bold design, colourful décor, and sweeping harbour views, the RED rooftop is where sundowners meet street-style. Come for the visuals, stay for the vibes.

6. Zeitz MOCAA

Cape Town’s modern art museum is an architectural stunner. Think concrete curves, geometric lines, and bold installations – basically a ready-made backdrop for transitions and walking shots with attitude.

7. Kloof Street

Vintage shops, neon signs, curated cafés, and cool locals – it’s giving Copenhagen meets Cape Town. This is where you go to capture casual chaos, outfit checks, and iced coffee content with main character energy.

8. The Promenade in Sea Point

Grab a scooter, lace up your sneakers or just wander with your camera on. The promenade is great for motion content and day-in-the-life style videos, with ocean breezes and local flavour built in.

9. Chapman’s Peak Drive

This winding coastal road is a bucket list moment. Whether you’re filming from a car window or setting up a drone, the dramatic cliffs, crashing waves, and sheer scale are made for high-impact visuals.

10. Inside Radisson Collection Hotel, Waterfront Cape Town

Even the interiors deserve screen time. Understated design, warm textures, and curated details make this stay as content ready as the city itself. Perfect for packing montages, outfit reveals, or “check-in with me” edits.

Cape Town: Born to Go Viral

Whether you’re filming from the top of a mountain or your hotel pool lounger, Cape Town makes it easy to serve content. With 2.3-million TikTok posts and counting, it’s clear: this city doesn’t just belong on your bucket list, it belongs on your feed.