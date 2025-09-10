World Unseen brings art to the blind

Photo supplied.

Marking the bicentenary of braille, Canon South Africa is bringing inclusive art to life with the World Unseen Exhibition at the Iziko South African Museum, Cape Town this month.

A collaboration between Canon SA, BlindSA Association, the British High Commission and Iziko Museum, the exhibition uses groundbreaking tactile print technology to reimagine the way that art is experienced, making culture more accessible and barrier-free.

The World Unseen Exhibition celebrates an advancement that gave millions of people who are blind or visually impaired access to reading, writing and independence. As braille is honoured worldwide in 2025, Canon SA is building on that history by showing how modern imaging and printing technologies can extend accessibility even further, ensuring that culture and creativity are within reach for everyone. “Canon has always believed that technology should empower people and remove barriers,” said David Preston, Managing Director at Canon SA, highlighting how the World Unseen Exhibition demonstrates that art and culture can now be experienced in ways that were never possible before.

The technology powering the exhibition is Canon’s game-changing tactile printing advancement, which transforms visual works into textured, touchable surfaces. By enabling audiences to feel and interpret images and artworks, the technology creates a multi-sensory cultural journey that expands on traditional accessibility. ” “We are excited to bring accessibility to life through this exhibition, where visitors will have the unique opportunity to both touch and view artefacts from the Antoinette Botha Braille Museum (Gauteng), as part of the 200 Years of Braille celebration”,” says Jace Nair, CEO, at BlindSA Association, reflecting how the tactile technology directly enhances the experience for visitors. Introduced during braille’s 200th year, it places emphasis on how modern imaging and printing can continue to push the boundaries of inclusion.

Building on this foundation, the exhibition is strengthened by the combined expertise of all its partners. Canon provides the tactile print technology, BlindSA contributes advocacy and leadership in accessibility, the British High Commission lends international support, and Iziko Museum offers cultural stewardship and a platform for inclusion. “Partnerships like this prove that true accessibility is not the responsibility of one institution, but of all of us,” says Lindsay Hendricks, Senior Educator: Social History at Iziko Museum. “By combining advocacy, innovation and cultural stewardship, we can make South Africa’s heritage available to everyone.”

The British High Commission’s involvement showcases their commitment to development and social impact. “We’re proud to support the World Unseen Exhibition, which we first introduced in South Africa at the King’s Birthday Party in June. This collaboration reflects our commitment to inclusion and accessibility, ensuring that culture and heritage are open to all. By working together, we’re helping to make art more universally accessible – through innovation, advocacy, and shared values.”

says Antony Phillipson, British High Commissioner to South Africa at the British High Commission, emphasising how their involvement strengthens the exhibition’s reach and impact.

By bringing together technology, advocacy and cultural expertise, the World Unseen Exhibition reshapes how art is experienced, celebrating braille’s 200-year legacy while breaking new ground in inclusive design. Canon and its partners affirm that accessibility is not just a goal, but a shared responsibility, creating meaningful cultural experiences for blind and visually impaired communities. Visitors are encouraged to explore the exhibition at Izikothis September and experience art in an extraordinary, unforgettable new way.

The World Unseen Exhibition will be hosted at the Iziko South African Museum in Cape Town from 1 to 30 September 2025. Open daily between 09:00 and 17:00, the exhibition welcomes the public to explore and experience tactile art displays that bridge the visual and tactile worlds. Admission is from R50 for local adults, R30 for children, pensioners and students (with valid cards), with free entry for pensioners and students on Fridays, as well as on commemorative days.

Visit the World Unseen Exhibition this September and discover how touch can transform culture. Purchase your tickets here: Iziko South African Museum