What if your chairman was an AI?

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Red Horizon, a virtual simulation, places users in high-stakes roles with an AI guiding decision-making.

A new AI-powered simulation, Red Horizon, is designed as an interactive, role-based learning environment. Participants can step into simulated organisational roles and navigate high-stakes scenarios in real time.

RedBrain, an AI Chairman, evaluates and gives feedback on decisions across strategy, risk, people, innovation, and performance. The system aims to transform how organisations, universities, and leadership teams learn, practice decision-making, and build future-ready skills.

The 3D strategic simulation was launched by Training Room Online (TTRO), an EdTech with experience in experiential and simulation-based education, in collaboration with UBU, a metaverse platform.

Training to simulation

According to Red Horizon, the platform is built on a simple premise: The most powerful learning happens when people experience complexity, not just when they study it.

Participants can enter immersive 3D environments and assume real organisational roles, from executive leadership to cross-functional staff. Through five structured scenarios: chain disruptions, cyber incidents, market pivots, technology adoption and talent challenges, they can learn to collaborate, debate, and make decisions under pressure.

Decisions are analysed in real time by RedBrain, delivering feedback, performance insights, and measurable outcomes that learners can use to improve their performance in each area.

The results to date, say the companies, have included stronger decision-making, deeper collaboration and a visible improvement in understanding what each role requires.

The future of education

“Red Horizon represents the next chapter in learning,” says Mic Mann, UBU CEO. “We’re combining AI, immersive 3D environments and real-time analytics to give people a safe space to practice high-stakes decisions. As the world becomes more complex, leadership and learning must evolve with it. Red Horizon is about learning by doing, not learning by watching.”

Kirsty Chadwick, TTRO CEO, says: “For years, TTRO has used simulations to help organisations build capability and resilience. Red Horizon extends that philosophy into an AI-powered immersive environment. It allows us to scale experiential learning in ways that were never previously possible, while preserving the human element that makes simulations so powerful.”

Enterprise-grade platform control

Behind the immersive experience, organisations now have access to a backend dashboard that allows them to allocate licenses and seats, assign gamemasters and facilitators, configure role frameworks and scoring criteria, track individual and team performance, and export detailed insights and reports. This aims to ensure that learning outcomes are measurable, scalable, and aligned to organisational objectives.

Applications across education and industry

Red Horizon is designed for corporate leadership development, recruitment and succession planning, graduate and early career programmes, university competitions and experiential modules, and cross-functional team alignment initiatives.

By simulating complex environments in a safe space, Red Horizon can enable participants to test capability before real-world consequences apply.

The future of learning

As AI reshapes the workplace and industries face accelerating change, traditional learning models are struggling to keep pace. Red Horizon is designed to offer an adaptive, immersive, and data-driven alternative.

Players can engage with colleagues as avatars using their audio and text chat debating the correct decisions to make individually as their role and then collectively as a team.