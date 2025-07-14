Canon backs coral rescue in Seychelles

Photo courtesy Nature Seychelles.

A new coral breeding project uses camera tech to restore reefs vital to the archipelago’s biodiversity and tourism.

Helping preserve one of the world’s most breathtaking travel destinations, a new initiative is underway to restore the Seychelles’ vibrant coral reefs. Using innovative regeneration techniques, the project aims to protect these fragile marine ecosystems from the escalating impacts of climate change.

The effort is led by Canon in partnership with Nature Seychelles, a conservation non-profit in the Western Indian Ocean, and the UK-based Coral Spawning Lab (CSL). Together, they’re combining imaging technology with advanced coral propagation methods to support reef recovery in the region.

Canon will provide funding and imaging equipment to Nature Seychelles. The investment aims to support the construction and operation of a coral breeding facility and supply Canon imaging tools to enhance the observation and documentation of coral spawning. These resources will be used for scientific research, citizen science projects, and educational outreach. The equipment will enable researchers to capture coral spawning events in greater detail than previously possible.

The facility will form part of Nature Seychelles’ new Assisted Recovery of Corals (ARC) programme, a land-based coral aquaculture effort aimed at accelerating reef restoration in response to climate change. It will be the first facility of its kind in the region.

With additional support from the CSL, the initiative will focus on improving understanding of coral reproductive timing, early growth, and survival rates. The imaging technology will enable advanced techniques such as photomicrography and photogrammetry, as well as the production of high-quality visuals for research and public communication.

The new coral breeding centre will be built by CSL. It will act as a genetic bank for resilient coral species, capturing and documenting the entire process in unprecedented detail. CSL will provide training to local personnel in the Seychelles to operate the facility.

This approach marks a shift from traditional “coral gardening” techniques used in the region, which involve growing coral fragments in underwater nurseries and transplanting them onto damaged reefs. While widely used, this method results in genetically identical corals, limiting their resilience to stressors such as coral bleaching. The new strategy aims to increase genetic diversity and long-term reef health, offering a more sustainable solution to the challenges facing marine ecosystems in the Seychelles.

“Currently, we’re essentially cloning corals, creating reefs of genetically identical species,” says Dr Nirmal Shah, Nature Seychelles CEO. “Evolution thrives on diversity – the strong, the weak, the healthy, and everything in between.

“To build truly resilient reefs, we need to embrace true diversity. Canon’s partnership, alongside Coral Spawning Lab’s expertise allows us to do just that, by enabling us to breed corals and create a genetic bank of resilient species. Canon’s technology will also allow us to unlock the secrets of coral reproduction, leading to more effective conservation strategies and, ultimately, inspiring true change in how we protect and regenerate these vital ecosystems.”

Canon’s involvement forms part of its wider environmental sustainability efforts, which include applying its imaging technologies, from cameras to satellites, to support conservation initiatives. Coral reefs play a critical role in the Seychelles by supporting tourism, fisheries, coastal protection, and biodiversity. The partnership aims to contribute to long-term ecological resilience and sustainability in the region.

“Coral reefs are the foundation of our economy, our environment, and our way of life,” says Dr Shah. “This partnership with Canon is not just about restoring reefs; it’s about safeguarding the future of the Seychelles.”

Dr Jamie Craggs, marine biologist and co-founder of the Coral Spawning Lab, says: “The Coral Spawning Lab has always pushed the boundaries of coral reproductive science. This partnership with Canon and Nature Seychelles allows us to continue that tradition of innovation, combining our expertise with their cutting-edge imaging technology to develop new and more effective approaches to coral conservation.

“Working together, we can raise awareness about the urgent need for conservation with a broader audience. As a former underwater cameraman, I know the power of imagery to communicate complex scientific concepts and inspire action. By partnering with Canon, we can share the beauty and fragility of coral reefs with the world.”

Peter Bragg, sustainability and government affairs director at Canon EMEA, says “Our partnership with Nature Seychelles and the Coral Spawning Lab in this innovative effort to protect the Seychelles’ vital coral reefs, demonstrates our commitment to biodiversity.

“The power of our imaging technology and expertise can play a significant role in building a more sustainable future for small island nations facing the challenges of climate change. By providing the tools to see, understand, and share the story of coral reefs, we hope to empower communities and raise awareness to protect these vital ecosystems for generations to come.”