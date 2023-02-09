Canon goes light with EOS R8

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Canon has launched its lightest full-frame EOS R System camera to enable photographers to step up creativity.

Canon South Africa has launched the EOS R8, a new full frame mirrorless camera that it says is its lightest EOS R yet.

The R8 inherits technology from the feature-packed EOS R6 Mark II, with a compact design similar to the EOS RP.

“The EOS R8 is the ideal choice for portrait, event and landscape photography,” says Arethur Molefe, corporate communications manager of Canon South Africa. “It features a 24.2 megapixel full frame CMOS sensor, high ISO and improved dynamic range that delivers a wider, more artistic perspective.”

Accompanied by the launch of the RF 24-50mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM, a small lightweight RF series zoom lens, the pair create a compact yet powerful kit bag, allowing photographers to explore creativity in full frame.

The 24.2 megapixel sensor offers a fast read-out speed to unlock a number of advanced features, including a reduced rolling shutter that enables 40fps continuous shooting and low noise high ISO up to 102,400. This makes the EOS R8 ideal for shooting in environments that are dimly lit, in which subjects are moving around.

Improved dynamic range also enables capture of striking images with bold colours and the full frame sensor offers shallower depth of field that creates a soft background to help the subject stand out.

Weighing approximately 461g with card and battery, the EOS R8 is Canon’s lightest full frame EOS R System camera to date. Measuring 132.5 x 86.1 x 70mm the camera has similar dimensions to the EOS RP, with a number of additional professional level features. It has a high resolution 2.36m dot EVF working at up to 120fps and UHS-II SD card support. The intuitive interface makes the camera easy to operate, with a useful mode dial featuring 12 modes across still and video shooting, and a dedicated switch for moving between photo and movie capture.

With built-in 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, users can use of the Camera Connect app. The EOS R8 can be used as a webcam with its USB video device class and audio device class support.

EOS R8 key features

Full frame 24.2-megapixel CMOS sensor

Full width 6K oversampled 4K 60p video recording and 180fps Full HD recording

High resolution 2.36 million dot EVF runs at up to 120fps maximum refresh rate

Intelligent subject detection for animals, vehicles and people

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for always on connection

RF 24-50mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM key features