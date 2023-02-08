Tecno to launch foldable at MWC

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The first left-right foldable smartphone, the Tecno Phantom V Fold, will be launched at MWC Barcelona 2023 at the end of the month. The device will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor.

Phantom is a premium technology sub-brand of Tecno.

“We are delighted to be marking another exciting and important milestone together with MediaTek with the launch of the Phantom V Fold,” says Jack Guo, general manager of Tecno. “In developing the world’s first left-right foldable smartphone to be equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor, we are underlining our firm belief in the ability of this partnership to continue delivering unparalleled experiences to our customers around the world.”

The MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ is a dual-5G processor with dual-SIM functionality customised for its large-screen design, boasting an overall AnTuTu test score of over 1.08 million points, one of only two processors in the world to exceed the one-million-point mark. While foldable devices often suffer from high power consumption due to their large-screen designs and customised functions, the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ ensures lower power consumption thanks to its 4nm manufacturing process and architectural design.

The device’s sophisticated engineering provides users with a seamless experience when switching between the main and secondary screens, with easy multi-tasking between games and video playback.

“The MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor provides the foundation of excellent performance needed for the smartphones of today,” says Finbarr Moynihan, vice president of corporate marketing of MediaTek. “This chip enables Tecno to bring the Phantom V Fold to market with a powerful flagship experience, and we look forward to the continuation of this valuable collaboration.”

Tecno and MediaTek’s firm partnership extends to MWC Barcelona 2023, where there will be close interaction between the brands, while the new Phantom V Fold will also be officially launched at the event at the Fira Gran Via.