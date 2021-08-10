Logitech debuts wireless earbuds built for business

Logitech has announced the Zone True Wireless and Zone Wired Earbuds, the first earbuds targeted to be certified by all three major cloud video conferencing platforms — Google Meet, Microsoft Teams and Zoom.

Logitech Zone True Wireless earbuds can upgrade video calls with the shape and fit users know, combined with the powerful audio that professionals need. Equipped with a premium noise-cancelling mic and Active Noise Cancellation, Zone True Wireless gives crystal clear audio on every call, regardless of distracting surroundings. This, along with a minimalist, modern design, enables a stylish look and a high-quality sound on video that helps users stay in the zone.

“Current wireless solutions force consumers to compromise between either traditional headsets that are not aesthetically suited for video calling, or sub-optimal audio performance,” says Scott Wharton, general manager and vice president, Logitech Video Collaboration. “With Zone True Wireless and Zone Wired Earbuds, you no longer have to compromise. These earbuds were designed so people look great on video calls and have best-in-class audio certified by the top video platforms.“

The Bluetooth earphones come with a USB receiver to provide a reliable connection to video and conference calls. These features give users confidence that their wireless earbuds are ready for every video meeting. The certification with major video conferencing platforms sets a higher bar for audio than leading consumer offerings, and for IT managers, it provides reliable performance across multiple devices within their entire IT ecosystem.

Zone True Wireless will be available in two colours, Graphite and Rose. The earbuds provide wearable comfort, connection across devices and perfect clarity on every call.

Alongside Zone True Wireless, Logitech is also debuting Zone Wired Earbuds for professionals and teams who want a professional-grade, plug-and-play option. Zone Wired Earbuds allow users to join from anywhere work takes them via USB-C, USB-A, and 3.5mm connectors.

Pricing and Availability

Logitech Zone True Wireless and Zone Wired Earbuds will be available globally later this year with an $MSRP of $299 and $99, respectively. The Rose Zone True Wireless Earbuds will initially be available exclusively on Logitech.com.