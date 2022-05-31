Canon launches new hybrid cameras

Canon has announced its first APS-C EOS R System mirrorless cameras, the EOS R7 and EOS R10 – bringing the benefits of the EOS R System to the APS-C image sensor format. The APS-C format offers significant benefits for photography enthusiasts and content creators, including the potential to make smaller yet high-speed and high-performance cameras positioned perfectly for enthusiasts. Taking the essence of the EOS 7D series, the EOS R7 is suited to wildlife and sports photographers that need the added reach of APS-C, as well as the outstanding speed and tracking autofocus inspired by higher models in the range.

Built for the next generation of EOS ‘double digit’ users, the EOS R10 is a powerful all-rounder – capable of impressive stills and video performance to suit lifestyle creators and photographers on the move. Also launching today are two new RF-S lenses – the RF-S 18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM, an ultra-compact everyday zoom lens and the RF-S 18-150mm F3.5-6.3 IS STM, a more versatile, high-magnification lens.

Since the launch of the EOS R System, Canon has expanded its full-frame offering to provide a range of tools that suit the different needs of photographers and content creators. The launch of APS-C format EOS R System mirrorless cameras furthers Canon’s commitment to offering greater freedom of choice so that a wider group of photographers and content creators can achieve their creative ambitions.

Experience new levels of precision and speed

As new models in the EOS R Range, the EOS R7 and EOS R10 inherit the intelligent autofocus technology featured in Canon’s high-performance full-frame models to the APS-C format. Featuring deep learning and Dual Pixel CMOS AF II, users can keep track of subjects including vehicles, animals and people, with precise head, face and eye detection over 100% of the frame. Offering AF in low light down to -5 EV and -4 EV respectively and operational up to f/22 with teleconverters, EOS R7 and EOS R10 make it easy to track birds in flight or athletes on the move, whatever the conditions. Both cameras feature Touch and Drag AF, whilst EOS R7 makes history as the first camera in the EOS R System to have a combined AF multi-controller and control wheel. This unlocks AF point control with fast and convenient setting and playback functions in one thumb movement or rotation of the dial.

Offering class-leading performance to capture the moment with ease, EOS R7 and EOS R10 have the fastest continuous mechanical shutter of any APS-C EOS camera at 15fps, as well as 30fps and 23fps electronic shutter. The EOS R7 offers a maximum of 1/8000th second mechanical shutter speed and 1/16000th for electronic shutter, effectively freezing fast-moving objects whilst in motion. Powered by the latest DIGIC X Processor, these are highly responsive cameras capable of high-speed image processing. The addition of a 30fps RAW burst mode allows photographers and creators to work with the images captured during continuous shooting as a movie file, for simple frame selection. When the pre-shooting mode is enabled, they can also capture 0.5 seconds before the shutter is even pressed.

High-quality capture

The collaborative In-Body Image Stabiliser (IBIS) in the EOS R7 joins the EOS R6, EOS R5 and EOS R3 in offering the world’s highest level of image stabilisation of 8.0 stops. For the first time in EOS cameras, the IS system is used to level the horizon when the ‘Auto-level’ feature is enabled, and it also compensates for vertical shake when shooting in the newly added panoramic or panning modes. Offering extended reach, the newly designed 32.5 and 24.2-megapixel APS-C sensors within both EOS R7 and EOS R10 deliver sharp image quality even at distance – ideal for sports and wildlife photographers that need to get closer to the action. Dual Pixel RAW alongside HEIF, Compact RAW and HDR modes unlock post-production freedom and enable greater rendition of scene tones. The Digital Lens Optimiser automatically provides the best in-camera JPEGs – correcting aberrations without loss of shooting performance.

Weighing just 612g and 429g each, with battery and card, the EOS R7 and EOS R10 give photographers and creators a powerful upgrade and the possibility to downsize from their existing DSLR camera and lens combinations. Compact, yet robust, the EOS R7 has a weather-resistant design for those shooting in challenging conditions.

Level up content with 4K

Addressing the growing need to shoot both video and stills, EOS R7 and EOS R10 can shoot video in 4K 60p or 4K 30p which is downsampled from 7K and 6K respectively, for the highest possible image quality. This can be output at HDR PQ (YCbCr 4:2:2 10-bit) in camera, or via HDMI. The EOS R7 includes an additional 4K 60p crop mode, to extend the reach even further – perfect for filming wildlife. Both cameras can record past an individual 30-minute clip limit and can shoot 4K 60p up to an hour opening up the possibility to capture long-form content such as interviews and events. Both models support recording HDR PQ (YCbCr 4:2:2 10-bit BT.2020) movies that provide high dynamic range with minimal grading. For those that want to take it one step further, the EOS R7 is the first APS-C EOS to employ Canon Log 3 and Cinema Gamut – allowing a more flexible editing process. Perfect for those growing their following across social media, both models support vertical recording and technologies to keep on-the-go movies steady – EOS R7 is capable of combining IBIS with optical and Movie Digital IS for unbeatable stabilisation and EOS R10 using data from lenses featuring Optical IS to maximise the effect of Movie Digital IS.

Seamless creativity and connectivity

With an intuitive design and enhanced connectivity, content creators and photographers can streamline their processes. With a 2.36m dot electronic viewfinder and OVF view assist, DSLR owners can easily make the move to mirrorless with a familiar viewfinder experience. Customisable dials and a vari-angle LCD screen offer seamless handling, while in-camera focus bracketing and depth compositing make these cameras powerful creative tools. The EOS R7 features a high 1.15x magnification viewfinder, allowing enthusiasts an immersive shooting or playback experience. Featuring a built-in flash, EOS R10 is a fantastic all-in-one tool for photographers shooting in a range of environments, whether indoors or dimly lit spaces. With Dual UHS-II card slots, the EOS R7 also supports instant back-up, separate image and movie storage or recording different formats to each card.

Helping budding creators and photographers share, store and sort their work, both cameras have enhanced connectivity with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Creators can upload content to their final destination via image. canon and control the camera via the Camera Connect app either via a compatible USB Type-C cable or wireless connection. For streamers, both offer clean HDMI output for streaming as well as streaming to YouTube via image. canon. Users can also now directly upload RAW files to Canon’s new Cloud Image processing service on image. canon, which applies Neural network image processing to further enhance image quality from a RAW file. To provide the ultimate creator set-up, the EOS R7 and EOS R10 are fitted with the new multi-function accessory shoe – a first for EOS APS-C models – which supplies power and high-speed communication to advanced new accessories.

A lens for every occasion

The EOS R7 and EOS R10 allow users to explore Canon’s huge range of RF lenses – with adapters they can also be used with EF and EF-S lenses for a seamless transition from DSLR and mirrorless. Expanding the RF lens series, which currently features a total of 26 lenses ranging from 5.2mm to 1200mm, Canon is launching two new RF-S kit lenses, to provide a further lightweight and versatile options for the EOS R7 and EOS R10 – the RF-S 18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM and RF-S 18-150mm F3.5-6.3 IS STM. Offering a 35mm equivalent focal length, with optical IS, they are perfect for shooting everything from landscapes and portraits to food and vlogs. The RF-S 18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM is the ideal multi-purpose lens for everyday shooting, thanks to its compact design and lens-retraction mechanism which makes it perfect for travelling around. With a manual focus override and leadscrew-type STM for smooth, quiet movie autofocus, it is an essential lens for everyday photography and capturing video content. A high magnification zoom lens covering wide-angle to telephoto lengths, the RF-S 18-150mm F3.5-6.3 IS STM is capable of a maximum magnification of 0.59x in MF mode to explore macro photography in everyday scenes.

Featuring Canon’s advanced optical technology that minimises chromatic aberrations and offers distortion correction, these lenses deliver crisp, sharp images. Working collaboratively with the In-Body Image Stabiliser (IBIS) in EOS R7 and Movie Digital IS in EOS R10, these lenses are equipped with Dynamic IS and in-lens optical image stabilisation, enabling up to 7-stops of IS in the RF-S 18-150mm F3.5-6.3 IS STM and 6.5-stops in RF-S 18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM. With a 7-blade circular aperture, photographers can create beautifully soft backgrounds and sharp subjects.

Enabling content creators and enthusiast photographers to explore their passions and reach new levels of creativity, Canon’s new APS-C range brings the innovative features of its full-frame mirrorless range to more compact, yet attainable models for enthusiasts.

For more information about the products, visit the following pages: