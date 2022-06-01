Apple unveils new Apple Watch Pride Edition bands

Experimental street dancer Jin Lee Baobei, wearing the new Pride Edition Sport Loop band for Apple Watch, shot on iPhone 13 Pro by Collier Schorr. “Pride is an essence that affirms: however you decide to change, grow, and show up is enough,” Baobei says.

In celebration of Pride month, Apple has released two new Pride Edition bands.

In celebration of Pride month this June, Apple is releasing two new Pride Edition bands with dynamic Pride watch faces in support of the global LGBTQ+ community and equality movement. This year’s Pride Edition Sport Loop showcases a colour gradient with the word “pride” woven directly into the band. Apple is also launching a new shot on iPhone pride campaign on Instagram that captures the essence of artists and figures within the global LGBTQ+ community.

Pride Edition Sport Loop

Members and allies of the LGBTQ+ creative community at Apple were inspired to deliver a new expression of pride through this design. Utilising the comfortable, durable, and adjustable Sport Loop design, Apple used a new technique to remove several of the double-layer nylon-woven textile loops on the band to reveal the word “pride” in a cursive style inspired by the original “hello” greeting — displayed on the first Macintosh in 1984 — giving the word a novel, three-dimensional look and feel.

The team designed a colour gradient that incorporates the original rainbow colours with those drawn from various pride flags, including light blue, pink, and white, representing transgender and gender-nonconforming individuals, and black and brown, symbolising Black and Latinx communities. The colours also represent those who are living with or have passed away from HIV/AIDS.

Pride Threads Watch Face

Inspired by multiple pride flags, this new watch face combines colours to represent the strength and mutual support of the LGBTQ+ movement. Mirroring the woven loops of the Sport Loop, each strand of vibrant thread contributes to the overall composition of the watch face. The colourful threads move as the Digital Crown on Apple Watch is rotated, the display is tapped, or the user’s wrist is raised. Apple is also including new App Clip functionality within the band packaging to deliver a simple and convenient way for customers to immediately access the new matching watch face.

Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop

A new Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop celebrates the full spectrum of the rainbow and features a matching rainbow-coloured Nike Bounce face that accompanies the new band. Along with Nike’s Be True collection, the Sport Loop honours individuals who are expanding sport for future generations and inspiring others to feel the joy of being authentically themselves. Be True is part of Nike’s broader commitment to the LGBTQ+ community, which focuses on recognition, advocacy, inspiration, and education.

Availability

The Pride Edition Sport Loop and Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop are available for $49 (US).