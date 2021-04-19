Canon EOS R3 details revealed

Canon has announced the development of EOS R3 – its latest high-speed and ultra-responsive professional mirrorless camera. With its new design, the camera can assist professional sports and news photographers to meet challenging demands. It features qualities seen in Canon’s previous DSLR and mirrorless bodies.

The new camera features a new Canon-developed BSI stacked CMOS sensor, a Digic X imaging processor, shooting capabilities of 30 frames per seconds (fps) with AF/AE tracking, eye, head and body detection, and a pioneering new autofocus Eye Control Function. It’s a suitable camera for action photographers looking for quality images, both still and moving, of objects travelling at intense speeds.

Canon provided the following information on the top five aspects of the camera:

High quality, at high speed

It’s the first EOS series camera to feature a new 35mm back-illuminated stacked CMOS sensor. Combined with the power of its Digic X imaging processor, professionals using EOS R3 can achieve high-speed photography and filmmaking. Using the camera, they can record in 30fps with AF/AE tracking with minimal image distortion when using the electronic shutter – perfect for the likes of professional sports photographers challenged with capturing action within a fraction of a second.

Tracking of fast-moving action

The camera’s new Dual Pixel CMOS Auto-Focus (AF) can track subjects’ eyes, heads and bodies travelling at speed – excellent for capturing even the finest of details in a split second.

AF control – with your eye

It will feature new and improved technology first seen in Canon’s EOS 5. It is the first EOS digital camera to provide an Eye Control Function, which enables users to select and move the AF point using their eye via the viewfinder. This instinctive feature offers professionals natural and speedy control over AF. Reducing the time to focus, which is usually done with a multi-controller/button, is suitable for photographers looking to capture the most important subject for their frame at speed.

Professional build

Inspired by the EOS-1D series, the EOS R3 body allows for ultra-intuitive control in the most demanding professional situations. Professionals can expect the same durability and dust and water resistance as provided in Canon’s legendary EOS-1 series bodies. The camera also has the integrated grip that EOS-1D series users love and trust. With EOS R3, professionals have the confidence to keep on shooting – whatever the conditions – whether they are pitchside or poolside, inside or outside, in snow or sunshine.

Fast connection – introducing Canon’s new Mobile File Transfer

The camera will be fully compatible with Canon’s Mobile File Transfer smartphone app. This provides a new way to transfer images and speed up workflow whilst on the move, using mobile network services and without the need for wired LAN equipment.

Canon is launching Version 1.2 of its Mobile File Transfer for iOS via the Apple App Store in June, which is compatible with Canon’s EOS-1D X Mark III, EOS R5 and EOS R6. Android support will be added in the future.

More information about the camera, visit: https://bit.ly/3mTs73P