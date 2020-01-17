Product of the Day
Leak reveals Huawei P40 Pro
A high-resolution render of the Huawei P40 Pro, released by Evan ‘Evleaks’ Blass, shows that it will probably include five rear lenses, two front lenses, and a ceramic build. BRYAN TURNER investigates
The highly-anticipated Huawei P40 Pro is set to be unveiled in Paris in late-March. Many rumours surround its hardware build as well as its software capabilities since Huawei lost the rights to preload Google Apps on the phone.
From the leak, it seems the P40 Pro will feature a near-bezelless screen, like the Mate 30 Pro, which debuted late last year. The screen drops the notch, in favour of a dual-camera cut-out, similar to the Samsung Note 10+. The leak also shows there are small buttons on the side of the device for volume control and locking the device. This is an interesting step back from the buttonless Mate 30 Pro.
The most impressive aspect is the seven cameras which this device will house, five on the back and two on the front. The rear camera system seems to showcase a slight bump, and features a new type of periscope-style telephoto camera. This is expected to provide an 18-240mm equivalence between ultrawide and telephoto. The device is also expected to provide a whopping 13x optical zoom, thanks to the periscope camera.
The build is expected to be glass on the front and back, both of which are curved for ergonomics. From the render, it showcases classy design using ceramics. On the bottom, there’s a USB Type-C port with a speaker grill. And there’s no surprises about the absence of a headphone jack, which hasn’t featured for a while now.
The only real question-mark hanging over this device is: what about Google apps? Huawei is currently touring Europe, showing off the power its smartphones still have without having Google apps installed. Hopefully, they will fill that education gap before the release date of the P40 Pro, less than two months away.
Canon announces Robotic Camera System
True remote control photography is now possible, thanks to a Canon Robotic Camera System called the CR-S700R.
Canon has announced a remote control system for still image shooting, to be available in February 2020. Sports photography and news media use remote photography extensively to capture still images from various viewpoints or angles that cannot be achieved with conventional photography methods. The Robotic Camera System CR-S700R is a release driven by the needs of professional photographers to operate cameras remotely for still images.
The system revolves around a remote pan head that can be used to remotely control and shoot still images using an EOS camera. The system includes a small and lightweight gateway box, an IP camera controller called the CR-G100.
The Camera Remote Application CR-A100 (not included in the package) enables users to control multiple cameras from a PC, display live view images, and remotely trigger a camera or simultaneously shoot with multiple cameras.
The remote pan head uses a centre-type rotational axis that makes the optical axis of the camera perpendicular to the rotational axis of the remote pan head, enabling smooth remote operations like zooming, panning, tilting, and rolling. Ideally suited to follow subjects that move at high speed during sporting events, the remote pan head benefits from a compact design with a turning radius of approximately 260mm, and can be used upright or underslung.
The IP camera controller CR-G100 is a gateway device to connect the camera and the remote pan head. It connects to a PC for remote operation using a wired LAN (Ethernet) cable. The extremely compact and lightweight design has been developed specifically for still image shooting. Various terminals (digital terminal, Ethernet terminal, remote control terminal, among others) necessary for connecting to cameras and pan heads are grouped together to organise previously complicated and bulky wired connection.
The Camera Remote Application CR-A100 software controls the Robotic Camera System CR-S700R and cameras via a PC. It displays live view images from multiple cameras using the IP camera controller CR-G100 and can control a single camera or simultaneous shoot using multiple specified cameras, streamlining the workflow of still image shooting at the news site.
The Robotic Camera System CR-S700R and the Camera Remote Application CR-A100 will be available from mid-February 2020.
For more information and details on product specifications, visit: https://www.canon-europe.com/pro/remote_ptz/CR-S700R
Dynabook goes high performance with Satellite range
Dynabook, formerly Toshiba, has designed its latest professional-focused Satellite laptops with 10th Generation Intel Core processors, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and dual HDD and SSD storage.
Dynabook has launched the Satellite Pro L50-G – a great combination of cost-effectiveness and cutting-edge technology in a lightweight business laptop. The new device offers businesses, especially SMEs, the performance, reliability, flexibility and connectivity they need to be productive in the office, and out on the road.
The Satellite Pro L50-G has been designed with enhanced performance in mind. Thanks to its 10th Generation Intel Core Processors, the device is equipped to meet the demands of a fast-paced, multi-tasking workforce. The latest Wi-Fi 6 connectivity unlocks faster speeds, higher capacity and lower latency for communications. By supporting dual storage with SSD and HDD drives, the device also provides flexibility in terms of performance and storage capacity.
The new device exceeds the Microsoft Modern Device standard and is packed with a variety of user-friendly features that keep workers productive and connected from various locations.
It features a 15” FHD non-glare screen, while the computer comes in at 19.9mm with a light-weight chassis of 1.7kg. The Satellite Pro L50-G’s quick-charge battery provides up to 10 hours of use, meaning professionals can remain productive throughout their working day, wherever their location.
It offers a range of connectivity features, including versatile USB Type-C and USB Type-A ports for charging and data transfer. Along with Wi-Fi 6, the device’s Gigabit LAN port enables a cabled connection to the Internet, if the need arises.
When it comes to security, the Satellite Pro L50-G can be equipped with password-free sign-in via a fingerprint scanner (SecurePad) and Face Authentication. A webcam shutter slider is also available for further privacy.
“The Satellite Pro L50-G demonstrates Dynabook’s ability to develop cost-effective devices that never compromise on performance, technology or portability,” says Damian Jaume, president of Dynabook Europe. “All our devices are engineered to support the changing ways in which people work, and the Satellite Pro L50-G encompasses all the features the contemporary worker needs to stay on top of the working day”.
The Satellite Pro L50-G is available now. For more information about the Dynabook range, visit http://za.dynabook.com/generic/business-homepage/