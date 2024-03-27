Godzilla and King Kong team up

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ features a clash between powerful monsters, screening at Ster Kinekor from tomorrow.

The science-fiction movie, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, features two giant monsters: the reptile-like monster Godzilla and giant gorilla-like creature King Kong. The film unravels the mysteries of their origins and connection to Skull Island. It is screening at Ster Kinekor from tomorrow (29 March 2024).

The movie is a sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) and features Kong’s encounter with more of his species, the Great Apes, in the Hollow Earth. Among his species is the tyrannical leader who poses a threat to the surface. As such, Kong unites with Godzilla to stop them. A climate-changing Titan also makes an appearance as a foe to humanity.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is directed by Adam Wingard, and produced by Legendary Pictures. This fifth film of the Monster Verse franchise is the 38th film of the Godzilla franchise, and the 13th film in the King Kong franchise.

It stars Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle, Alex Ferns, and Fala Chen. It features music by Tom Holkenborg and Antonio Di Iorio.